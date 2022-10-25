ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA82
2d ago

Oct 1st passed. Keep trying to change rules to scrutinize the mayor with hopes of adding signatures to the failed Mayor's Recall efforts.

NOLA.com

Our Views: Vote yes on New Orleans City Charter amendment

It’s difficult to separate the proposed New Orleans City Charter amendment from recent headlines over the City Council’s ongoing battles with Mayor LaToya Cantrell — including over the proposal itself, which Cantrell vetoed and the council overrode to put it on the ballot. A permanent change in the structure of city government should never be the response to one leader’s perceived shortcomings.
WDSU

Mandeville mayor says trapper in city to address coyote concerns

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville mayor is addressing coyote concerns. Mayor Clay Madden said in recent days, his office has received multiple calls about coyotes in their area. Madden said the city does not have a mechanism to deal with the coyotes but that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
fox8live.com

Higher water bills could be on the way for New Orleans customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to improve its aging system, rate hikes may be on the way for New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers. A 3-6% rate increase was discussed in a board of directors meeting on Wed., Oct. 26. The move would bring in an estimated $160-290 million to address the aging infrastructure.
WWL

Vinny Mosca, former Harahan mayor, prominent attorney, dies at 74

HARAHAN, La. — Longtime Harahan mayor and well-known criminal defense attorney Vinny Mosca died Wednesday afternoon. The exact cause of death is unknown at this time, but friends tell WWL-TV, he had been sick lately and was being treated for heart disease. The 74-year-old was at home, surrounded by...
theadvocate.com

Letters: N.O. retirees are long overdue for a cost-of-living increase

The city of New Orleans is in the process of developing both the 2023 operating budget and uses for federal relief funds designed to fill holes in local budgets because of the loss of revenues due to the pandemic. Some of these funds are going to massive pay packages for police, fire, emergency services and other current city employees. One group that appears to be left out is the city retirees.
WWL

Jefferson Parish offers money for lead testing and removal

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — As part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Jefferson Parish officials are reminding residents about its program to pay for testing and removal of lead in homes. Residents in both Jefferson and St. Charles Parishes can apply to The Lead Hazard Reduction Grant Program. The...
WWL-TV

No, there's no two-minute time limit to cast your ballot

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will face a long list of elections and propositions when they head into the polls November 8. With so much to read, it may take voters a while to cast their ballots. WWL-TV discovered some are being told they will have to rush. Some...
WWL

Kenner mayor defunds two departments and creates new department

KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has defunded two city departments and created another through a sweeping set of budget amendments that were approved by the City Council on Friday, according to our partners at NOLA.com. The amendments increased the city's $78 million spending plan by approximately $1.3...
WDSU

Kenner suspends court as clerk moves to new building

KENNER, La. — Kenner officials announced that court is postponed temporarily as the Clerk of Court moves into a new building. Court sessions are postponed from Tuesday through Friday so the clerk can move into Exhibition Hall in Rivertown from the Macy's building. This comes as the city works...
WWL

