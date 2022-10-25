Read full article on original website
Oct 1st passed. Keep trying to change rules to scrutinize the mayor with hopes of adding signatures to the failed Mayor's Recall efforts.
Where to move based on your personality typeNeighborWhoNew York City, NY
Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterbackTina Howell
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
Should New Orleans City Council have a say over whom the mayor hires? It's up to voters.
New Orleans voters will determine Nov. 8 whether to alter the balance of power at City Hall by giving the City Council authority to approve or reject mayor-appointed department heads. The proposed charter amendment would end the unilateral right of mayors to appoint whomever they wish, usually without public input or oversight.
NOLA.com
S&WB considering Cantrell-backed rate hikes, setting up fight with City Council
The Sewerage and Water Board is considering asking for rate increases in the next two months, a proposal that would likely to prove controversial as public outcry intensifies over the utility’s notoriously unreliable billing practices. The City Council last approved S&WB rate increases in 2012, with annual 10% increases...
Mayor Cantrell and her administration lays out proposed budget for 2023 for City of New Orleans
One-and-a-half billion dollars is the proposed budget for the next year. The Mayor's administration presented the annual wish list to the City Council.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Vote yes on New Orleans City Charter amendment
It’s difficult to separate the proposed New Orleans City Charter amendment from recent headlines over the City Council’s ongoing battles with Mayor LaToya Cantrell — including over the proposal itself, which Cantrell vetoed and the council overrode to put it on the ballot. A permanent change in the structure of city government should never be the response to one leader’s perceived shortcomings.
Mayor, city officials sign new trash contracts for much of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is one step closer to getting new trash collection over a large swath of the city. But a lot still needs to happen before the new waste contractors can hit the streets on November 7, as planned. Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and officials from...
NOLA.com
Political squabbling grows as Harahan mayor, police chief and City Council campaigns heat up
Harahan Mayor Tim Baudier faces Pete Schneckenburger IV in his bid for a second term — but his most vocal critic isn’t even on the Nov. 8 ballot. Baudier’s chief detractor has been outgoing Police Chief Tim Walker, who claims the incumbent “hasn’t done a doggone thing” to financially support his department.
WDSU
Mandeville mayor says trapper in city to address coyote concerns
MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville mayor is addressing coyote concerns. Mayor Clay Madden said in recent days, his office has received multiple calls about coyotes in their area. Madden said the city does not have a mechanism to deal with the coyotes but that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
NOLA.com
After delays, BioDistrict gets OK for funding plan from New Orleans City Council
After languishing for most of the past decade, a revived BioDistrict aimed at promoting the biosciences industry across a swath of downtown New Orleans neighborhoods has secured City Council approval, and with it, a steady source of funding. The City Council voted last week to allow the district to take...
NOLA.com
Street homelessness is actually down in New Orleans, but officials say it's still a big problem
When the New Orleans Police Department’s SWAT team forced dozens of homeless people out of an abandoned Bywater naval base last July, some residents nearby breathed a sigh of relief. The old base had been the site of fires and shootings. But District C City Council member Freddie King...
fox8live.com
Higher water bills could be on the way for New Orleans customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to improve its aging system, rate hikes may be on the way for New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers. A 3-6% rate increase was discussed in a board of directors meeting on Wed., Oct. 26. The move would bring in an estimated $160-290 million to address the aging infrastructure.
LaToya Cantrell will cover all future travel upgrades, New Orleans official says
NEW ORLEANS — After vowing to pay back around $30,000 in city funds for flight upgrades, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is now covering new extra expenses out of pocket. That is according to Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano, who said the mayor is still figuring out what method she will use to repay the city for previous flight upgrades.
Vinny Mosca, former Harahan mayor, prominent attorney, dies at 74
HARAHAN, La. — Longtime Harahan mayor and well-known criminal defense attorney Vinny Mosca died Wednesday afternoon. The exact cause of death is unknown at this time, but friends tell WWL-TV, he had been sick lately and was being treated for heart disease. The 74-year-old was at home, surrounded by...
theadvocate.com
Letters: N.O. retirees are long overdue for a cost-of-living increase
The city of New Orleans is in the process of developing both the 2023 operating budget and uses for federal relief funds designed to fill holes in local budgets because of the loss of revenues due to the pandemic. Some of these funds are going to massive pay packages for police, fire, emergency services and other current city employees. One group that appears to be left out is the city retirees.
‘They’re actually in need’, NOLA residents search for utility assistance as Entergy’s moratorium expires
"We are in an inflated recession, we need these funds actually to carry us through because a lot of people are living on the poverty line or in poverty stricken conditions," said NOLA resident.
Jefferson Parish offers money for lead testing and removal
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — As part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Jefferson Parish officials are reminding residents about its program to pay for testing and removal of lead in homes. Residents in both Jefferson and St. Charles Parishes can apply to The Lead Hazard Reduction Grant Program. The...
theadvocate.com
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
WWL-TV
No, there's no two-minute time limit to cast your ballot
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will face a long list of elections and propositions when they head into the polls November 8. With so much to read, it may take voters a while to cast their ballots. WWL-TV discovered some are being told they will have to rush. Some...
Kenner mayor defunds two departments and creates new department
KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has defunded two city departments and created another through a sweeping set of budget amendments that were approved by the City Council on Friday, according to our partners at NOLA.com. The amendments increased the city's $78 million spending plan by approximately $1.3...
WDSU
Kenner suspends court as clerk moves to new building
KENNER, La. — Kenner officials announced that court is postponed temporarily as the Clerk of Court moves into a new building. Court sessions are postponed from Tuesday through Friday so the clerk can move into Exhibition Hall in Rivertown from the Macy's building. This comes as the city works...
WWL
“We can’t stereotype a community" - push to rid the East of crime stigma
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East has been marked as a crime hot spot by the community for years. Councilman Oliver Thomas and business owners are fighting to change that. Ray Bender owns The Hangout in New Orleans East, a space for pre-teens and teens to express themselves. Bender...
