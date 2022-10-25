Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that it and the Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone plan to burn 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove in November.
Multiple Tennessee Trails Closed After Bears 'Bluff Charge' Hikers
The trails will be closed until further notice after officials reported an increase in "bluff charges."
wvlt.tv
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers

thesmokies.com
Are Gatlinburg fires common? A list of big fires in the area [2022]
I woke up early on a recent Sunday morning to the familiar rattling of my cell phone. I shook the cobwebs away and reached out, wondering what vastly important fantasy football alert I had just received. Or maybe Facebook had randomly decided to tell me that some rando friend had just posted for the first time in a while and Mark Zuckerburg thought I should know.
wvlt.tv
Following Gatlinburg attack TWRA officials warn against feeding bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is working to inform visitors and natives alike about the risks of feeding bears. Nearly two days after a man was attacked inside a rental cabin, officials are saying this is the result of a bear accustomed to humans. ”This isn’t the...
wvlt.tv
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin
After an attack inside a Gatlinburg rental cabin, officials are warning people about the results of feeding bears.
wvlt.tv
Avian flu and inflation cause turkey shortage

wvlt.tv
Seymour Haunted Car Wash comes back this weekend

Jones Cove Road in Sevier County reopens after bridge collapse
A roadway in Sevier County fully reopened Wednesday after a bridge was washed out due to heavy rains earlier this year.
wvlt.tv
CATCH UP QUICK
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is helping wounded veterans get a service dog at no cost.
wvlt.tv
Jones Cove Road reopens after months-long closure due to flooding damage
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Jones Cove Road, also known as State Route 339, was reopened Wednesday after being closed for three months for repairs. “We are pleased to have this bridge opened earlier than expected,” said Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley. “This new structure will serve motorists in Sevier County for decades to come.”
wvlt.tv
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The oldest home in Sevier County has been purchased by resident magician, Terry Evanswood, and is now open for tours. The minute you step inside the home of Terry Evanswood, you’ll realize you’re in a world of illusions, now he’s combined magic with Halloween.
wvlt.tv
Zoo Knoxville giraffe Jumbe euthanized

wvlt.tv
Family in need of help after two grandparents were injured in I-40 crash
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is helping wounded veterans get a service dog at no cost.
WATE
Never go hungry at this Gatlinburg attraction
GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – Anakeesta has taken the fall season into full effect. With not only all of the fall decorations that your heart could want, but with the food as well! From your traditional beef stew to the extravagant pork shank and pork schnitzel! The fall flavors are never ending at Anakeesta.
wvlt.tv
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

Sevier County Deputy Clerk sentenced in stolen car and drug ring
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County Deputy Clerk Roberta Allen was sentenced to two years probation for accepting cash in exchange for official acts by U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Crytzer, Thursday. She will also have to pay a fine of $5,000. Prosecutors said Juan Jose Lopez Gallardo ran an...
my40.tv
Authorities identify woman who died in Macon County house fire
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County fire officials have identified the woman who died in a house fire early Monday morning. Authorities said 88-year-old Monica Elliott died after the fire broke out in a home on Bradley Creek Road. Two people were inside at the time of the...
wvlt.tv
Police: Woman arrested after stealing man’s car, wheelchair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was taken into custody after stealing a man’s car and wheelchair, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The theft reportedly happened Monday. According to the report, Jasmine Newman was living with a man who she had met through his son at the time. Newman was reportedly acting as the man’s caregiver and was also romantically involved with him.
Wildfire in Campbell County has been contained
Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported the wildfire that covered nearly 150 acres in Campbell County has now been contained.
