Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Related
Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings
The storms possibly included a tornado.
fox7austin.com
Jarrell residents assess damage to homes, begin clean-up efforts
JARRELL, Texas - In Jarrell Tuesday, people were assessing the damage and beginning the cleanup process after a confirmed tornado swept through Monday night. It caused major damage to homes, knocked out power and led to crashes along I-35. Williamson County Judge declared a state of disaster due to the tornado damage, but, so far, officials report no deaths and only minor injuries.
Storm that struck Jarrell now confirmed as a tornado
The storm that hit Jarrell Monday has been confirmed as a tornado but the National Weather Service has not decided how powerful it was. About three dozen homes and businesses were damaged
fox7austin.com
Severe storm damage in Williamson County
There were reports of a possible tornado that touched down in the Jarrell area. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has a look.
Cunningham Road to be closed through Nov. 18
KILLEEN, Texas — A stretch of Cunningham Road in Killeen will be closed through mid-November, according to the City of Killeen's Engineering Division. The stretch of road from Stan Schlueter Loop to Elms Road will be closed to through traffic beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, and continuing through Nov. 18.
Strong storms flip trucks, damage buildings after Texas tornado warning
At least two residences reportedly had parts of their roofs ripped off.
Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
fox7austin.com
Rain and storms possible as front moves in to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The sunny streak marches on today with big changes expected on Friday. Sunshine for the win today with a warm breeze coming off the Gulf in advance of the next storm system allowing highs to return to the low 80s. This will also lead to increasing clouds...
fox7austin.com
Dash cam video captures crash after driver runs red light
AUSTIN, Texas - Frightening video of a crash in Northwest Austin will make you think twice about immediately taking off when the light turns green. Dash camera video shows a violent crash on US-183, all because someone blew through a red light, and it’s part of a troubling trend.
25 News KXXV and KRHD
Several 18-wheelers flipped following severe weather in Williamson County
Several 18-wheelers were flipped on their side along the frontage road following severe weather in Williamson County.
fox44news.com
Bicyclist dies in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
fox7austin.com
1 person dies after auto-pedestrian crash on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - One person has died after being hit by a car on I-35. The crash happened near 51st Street around 7:30 p.m. on October 26. Exact details of the crash were not released by police, but officials say the victim was hit and died at the scene. The...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
Williamson County declares local state of disaster post-tornado
The Jarrell region recorded damages from the tornado, along with high winds and severe thunderstorms that passed through Williamson County Monday night.
NWS confirms tornado hit the Jarrell area Monday night
After an aerial survey of the storm damage near Jarrell, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday a tornado did hit the town during severe storms Monday night.
Crews respond to Waco house fire on Tuesday
The Waco Fire Department said it was responding to a house fire at the 1900 Block of Connor Avenue on Tuesday.
Temple PD looking for suspect involved in theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in theft, according to their Facebook post. If you or someone you know has information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or report anonymously here.
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Falls County shooting
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
fox7austin.com
Suspect arrested following SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been arrested following a SWAT situation in South Austin Wednesday. The incident happened at a home on Collins Creek Drive near Georgia Meadows Drive. Police said they got a call around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 about a disturbance inside a home. The...
fox44news.com
Woman charged in Waco road rage stabbing incident
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 52-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a Wednesday road rage incident near downtown Waco. Deborah Lamont was taken into custody shortly after the incident shortly after 1:00 p.m. near 9th Street and Waco Drive. One woman received...
Comments / 0