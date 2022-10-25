ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Pilot program will test portable restrooms in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After seeing an increase in people going to the bathroom on the streets over the summer, several organizations are teaming up for a pilot program to put port-a-potties in two locations in Downtown Fargo. The Downtown Community Partnership and the Business Improvement District say this...
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

‘It’s never too late to come back and finish your degree’

Allison Johnson recently earned a bachelor's degree in University Studies in the NDSU Degree Completion program. She returned again to work on a bachelor's degree in biological sciences education. Allison Johnson returned to NDSU to finish her degree after leaving higher education more than a decade ago. She finally accomplished...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three sworn in as Fargo Police Officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has three new officers on the force. They were sworn in at Fargo City Hall on Tuesday, October 25, in front of family, friends and their new colleagues. Alex Nelson was a training officer, field supervisor and on the SWAT...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Rep. Armstrong predicting a good midterm for Republicans

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong met with staff and patients at The Ridge a treatment and recovery center in Fargo. He says he predicts a good night for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections because of “economic headwinds” causing problems for families across North Dakota. He says he believes voters will get the country back on track.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

California nonprofit challenges claims made by Measure 2 opponents

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A nonprofit in California is pushing back against claims that legalizing cannabis will increase crime, teen use and traffic deaths. Diane Goldstein is the Executive Director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, and a former police officer. She says they feel this isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue. The group advocates for criminal justice and drug policy reforms and it’s full of current and former law enforcement professionals, judges and attorneys.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kvrr.com

Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota

PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

This Is How They Do "It"; Chahinkapa Zoo

In this episode of This is How They do "It"... join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of what it takes to run operations and care for the animals at the Chahinkapa Zoo In Wahpeton, North Dakota. Sponsored by @Kost materials https://www.chahinkapazoo.org/
WAHPETON, ND
KFYR-TV

Earl Strinden remembered by former governors, UND President

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prominent Republican North Dakota politician Earl Strinden passed away last week, and his funeral was held Monday in Fargo. If you paid any attention to North Dakota politics in the 70s and 80s, you’d be familiar with former House Majority Leader Earl Strinden. ”He was...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo mom complains about downtown designated rideshare program; says app led her to dark alley

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident is complaining about her recent experience one night using a downtown designated rideshare pickup location. "So I'm just standing alone in a dark. like alley, because that is where the phone says to go. So the Uber guy came and I said 'this is outrageous', and he said 'you have no idea how many phone calls that I've had to make tonight. He goes 'nobody is aware of these ordinances,'" said Katy Moore.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Moorhead City Council approves THC regulations

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – After a lengthy conversation, the Moorhead City Council approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance on regulations for businesses selling THC-infused edibles. Earlier this month, the city council postponed the first reading in order to examine what other cities statewide are charging for their...
MOORHEAD, MN
newsdakota.com

Final Polls for 11-A Football Released

VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Jamestown finished third and Valley City fourth in the final media poll for 11-A football in North Dakota. Grand Forks Red River picked up 14 of 18 first-place votes to claim the top spot, followed by Fargo South, with three of the remaining first-place nods. Jamestown picked up the final first-place vote.
VALLEY CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo held a short informational meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a roadway project on 52nd Avenue South -- from 63rd Street, near the Rocking Horse development, to Sheyenne Street. The plan includes new concrete paving, a new bridge over the Sheyenne River, roundabout revisions at 52nd and Sheyenne, along with new street lights and more.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

North 5 Ticket Worth Nearly $85,000 Sold in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Someone is very happy in Fergus Falls or the surrounding area after buying a North 5 ticket. That ticket is now worth $84,685 after Monday night’s drawing. Minnesota Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased from Lakeway Express in Fergus Falls. If you...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
kfgo.com

West Fargo P.D.: K9 Officer ToSti has died unexpectedly

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer ToSti, after he passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty on Saturday. ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He joined West Fargo P-D in November...
WEST FARGO, ND

