voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
kvrr.com
Pilot program will test portable restrooms in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After seeing an increase in people going to the bathroom on the streets over the summer, several organizations are teaming up for a pilot program to put port-a-potties in two locations in Downtown Fargo. The Downtown Community Partnership and the Business Improvement District say this...
ndsu.edu
‘It’s never too late to come back and finish your degree’
Allison Johnson recently earned a bachelor's degree in University Studies in the NDSU Degree Completion program. She returned again to work on a bachelor's degree in biological sciences education. Allison Johnson returned to NDSU to finish her degree after leaving higher education more than a decade ago. She finally accomplished...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
valleynewslive.com
Three sworn in as Fargo Police Officers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has three new officers on the force. They were sworn in at Fargo City Hall on Tuesday, October 25, in front of family, friends and their new colleagues. Alex Nelson was a training officer, field supervisor and on the SWAT...
kvrr.com
Rep. Armstrong predicting a good midterm for Republicans
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong met with staff and patients at The Ridge a treatment and recovery center in Fargo. He says he predicts a good night for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections because of “economic headwinds” causing problems for families across North Dakota. He says he believes voters will get the country back on track.
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
kvrr.com
California nonprofit challenges claims made by Measure 2 opponents
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A nonprofit in California is pushing back against claims that legalizing cannabis will increase crime, teen use and traffic deaths. Diane Goldstein is the Executive Director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, and a former police officer. She says they feel this isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue. The group advocates for criminal justice and drug policy reforms and it’s full of current and former law enforcement professionals, judges and attorneys.
kvrr.com
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
wdayradionow.com
This Is How They Do "It"; Chahinkapa Zoo
In this episode of This is How They do "It"... join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of what it takes to run operations and care for the animals at the Chahinkapa Zoo In Wahpeton, North Dakota. Sponsored by @Kost materials https://www.chahinkapazoo.org/
KFYR-TV
Earl Strinden remembered by former governors, UND President
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prominent Republican North Dakota politician Earl Strinden passed away last week, and his funeral was held Monday in Fargo. If you paid any attention to North Dakota politics in the 70s and 80s, you’d be familiar with former House Majority Leader Earl Strinden. ”He was...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Lieutenant responds to citizen safety concerns using designated rideshare pickup locations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is responding to complaints from a citizen who says she had a bad experience with the new designated rideshare pickup locations now being used downtown during late night hours. "Well the feedback that we've gotten from some is that they like it, that...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo mom complains about downtown designated rideshare program; says app led her to dark alley
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident is complaining about her recent experience one night using a downtown designated rideshare pickup location. "So I'm just standing alone in a dark. like alley, because that is where the phone says to go. So the Uber guy came and I said 'this is outrageous', and he said 'you have no idea how many phone calls that I've had to make tonight. He goes 'nobody is aware of these ordinances,'" said Katy Moore.
kvrr.com
Moorhead City Council approves THC regulations
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – After a lengthy conversation, the Moorhead City Council approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance on regulations for businesses selling THC-infused edibles. Earlier this month, the city council postponed the first reading in order to examine what other cities statewide are charging for their...
newsdakota.com
Final Polls for 11-A Football Released
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Jamestown finished third and Valley City fourth in the final media poll for 11-A football in North Dakota. Grand Forks Red River picked up 14 of 18 first-place votes to claim the top spot, followed by Fargo South, with three of the remaining first-place nods. Jamestown picked up the final first-place vote.
valleynewslive.com
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
valleynewslive.com
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo held a short informational meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a roadway project on 52nd Avenue South -- from 63rd Street, near the Rocking Horse development, to Sheyenne Street. The plan includes new concrete paving, a new bridge over the Sheyenne River, roundabout revisions at 52nd and Sheyenne, along with new street lights and more.
kvrr.com
North 5 Ticket Worth Nearly $85,000 Sold in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Someone is very happy in Fergus Falls or the surrounding area after buying a North 5 ticket. That ticket is now worth $84,685 after Monday night’s drawing. Minnesota Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased from Lakeway Express in Fergus Falls. If you...
kfgo.com
West Fargo P.D.: K9 Officer ToSti has died unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer ToSti, after he passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty on Saturday. ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He joined West Fargo P-D in November...
