KSNB Local4
GO GI Transit Survey open through Nov. 10
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Grand Island is seeing public feedback on the GO GI Transit Plan’s draft recommendations for the Central Ride Agency of Nebraska (CRANE) public transit system. CRANE currently serves Hall County residents and provides portal-to-portal, demand-response service for the Grand Island/Hall County...
KSNB Local4
Wellness Wednesday: Holistic Health
Gorilla Glass is dealing with another break-in. Gorilla Glass is dealing with another break-in. Aluminum shortage causing license plate complications. State Senators Steve Halloran and Curt Friesen briefed the Hall County Board of Commissioners on the current aluminum shortage on Tuesday morning.
KSNB Local4
Railside Plaza Project Plaza
We visit with A Higher Plain in Grand Island about the holistic services and tools they offer. The Local4 Today crew talks about the storm that hit the area 25 years ago and other storms they can remember.
KSNB Local4
Railside Plaza Project continues to progress
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Downtown Grand Island will have a different look and feel to it soon. The Railside Project to expand the plaza is officially underway. The project has been two years in the making and finally received approval this spring. Crews with Vlcek Gardens have been hard...
KSNB Local4
No injuries in gas leak at Kearney Ace Hardware
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - At 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Ace Hardware in Kearney for a reported gas leak. Upon arrival, crews were directed by staff to the bulk propane storage tank where the leak was found. Unfortunately fire crews were unable to isolate the tank from the leak. It was determined at that time, that the best course of mitigation was to flare off the entire contents of the tank.
norfolkneradio.com
Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multi-million dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.
KSNB Local4
Work continues on resurfacing of Hastings cemetery
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Resurfacing work continues at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Werner Construction is nearing the end of phase two and three of the project with the goal to have that part complete by the end of the year, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab. The...
KSNB Local4
Project Connect happening Thursday in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A one-day, one-stop event returns, ready to offer up free services for those in need. Project Connect will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park in Grand Island. Services available include...
KSNB Local4
York meat thefts a part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
YORK/LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department says thefts that occurred in in their city were among the dozens that took place across six states. On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals from Florida in connection to approximately 45 thefts that occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
klkntv.com
Grand Island teachers are unhappy with job, survey shows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An overwhelming majority of Grand Island Public Schools teachers have thought about leaving in the last year, according to a survey. The assessment was conducted by Chaperone, a political action committee, which says 211 teachers completed the survey anonymously within 72 hours. More than 75%...
KSNB Local4
Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
KSNB Local4
GIEA members were main distributor of Chaperone survey
GIEA President Michelle Carter said members distributed the survey to fellow members through email and texts, but they did not generate the survey. There are more than 700 teachers employed within the Grand Island Public Schools district. Grand Island Public Schools released a statement Wednesday afternoon after Jensen pointed out...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man to trial for John Deere arson
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is headed to trial court charged with arson for setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. The fire at Landmark Implement in Hastings caused an estimated $6 million in damage. Court records show the state fire marshal arrested Mitchell Linder, 31,...
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
KSNB Local4
‘It’s worse than I thought’: Chaperone survey reveals alarming results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Chaperone conducted a new survey of 211 teachers that has sent shockwaves across the Grand Island Public School system. The political action group has taken aim at the embattled school district for months. The survey focused on job satisfaction and the teachers’ feelings toward district...
Kearney Hub
Two structures lost in fire near Naponee
NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
KSNB Local4
Five teens cited for damage at Hastings Chautauqua Park
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police cited five teenagers for criminal mischief after damage was done last month at Chautauqua Park. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said picnic tables and dumpsters at the city park were damaged sometime over the weekend of Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Hastings Parks...
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
KSNB Local4
One killed, one critically injured in Hwy 30 crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was killed Wednesday night following a crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road. Grand Island Police officers were called to the area just before 7 p.m. for a fatal crash involving a Ford Taurus car and a Dodge Ram pickup.
