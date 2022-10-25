ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, NE

KSNB Local4

GO GI Transit Survey open through Nov. 10

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Grand Island is seeing public feedback on the GO GI Transit Plan’s draft recommendations for the Central Ride Agency of Nebraska (CRANE) public transit system. CRANE currently serves Hall County residents and provides portal-to-portal, demand-response service for the Grand Island/Hall County...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Wellness Wednesday: Holistic Health

Gorilla Glass is dealing with another break-in. Gorilla Glass is dealing with another break-in. Aluminum shortage causing license plate complications. State Senators Steve Halloran and Curt Friesen briefed the Hall County Board of Commissioners on the current aluminum shortage on Tuesday morning.
KSNB Local4

Railside Plaza Project Plaza

We visit with A Higher Plain in Grand Island about the holistic services and tools they offer. The Local4 Today crew talks about the storm that hit the area 25 years ago and other storms they can remember.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Railside Plaza Project continues to progress

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Downtown Grand Island will have a different look and feel to it soon. The Railside Project to expand the plaza is officially underway. The project has been two years in the making and finally received approval this spring. Crews with Vlcek Gardens have been hard...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

No injuries in gas leak at Kearney Ace Hardware

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - At 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Ace Hardware in Kearney for a reported gas leak. Upon arrival, crews were directed by staff to the bulk propane storage tank where the leak was found. Unfortunately fire crews were unable to isolate the tank from the leak. It was determined at that time, that the best course of mitigation was to flare off the entire contents of the tank.
KEARNEY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multi-million dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Work continues on resurfacing of Hastings cemetery

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Resurfacing work continues at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Werner Construction is nearing the end of phase two and three of the project with the goal to have that part complete by the end of the year, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab. The...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Project Connect happening Thursday in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A one-day, one-stop event returns, ready to offer up free services for those in need. Project Connect will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park in Grand Island. Services available include...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

York meat thefts a part of multimillion-dollar theft ring

YORK/LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department says thefts that occurred in in their city were among the dozens that took place across six states. On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals from Florida in connection to approximately 45 thefts that occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Grand Island teachers are unhappy with job, survey shows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An overwhelming majority of Grand Island Public Schools teachers have thought about leaving in the last year, according to a survey. The assessment was conducted by Chaperone, a political action committee, which says 211 teachers completed the survey anonymously within 72 hours. More than 75%...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

GIEA members were main distributor of Chaperone survey

GIEA President Michelle Carter said members distributed the survey to fellow members through email and texts, but they did not generate the survey. There are more than 700 teachers employed within the Grand Island Public Schools district. Grand Island Public Schools released a statement Wednesday afternoon after Jensen pointed out...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man to trial for John Deere arson

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is headed to trial court charged with arson for setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. The fire at Landmark Implement in Hastings caused an estimated $6 million in damage. Court records show the state fire marshal arrested Mitchell Linder, 31,...
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Two structures lost in fire near Naponee

NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
NAPONEE, NE
KSNB Local4

Five teens cited for damage at Hastings Chautauqua Park

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police cited five teenagers for criminal mischief after damage was done last month at Chautauqua Park. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said picnic tables and dumpsters at the city park were damaged sometime over the weekend of Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Hastings Parks...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed, one critically injured in Hwy 30 crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was killed Wednesday night following a crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road. Grand Island Police officers were called to the area just before 7 p.m. for a fatal crash involving a Ford Taurus car and a Dodge Ram pickup.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

