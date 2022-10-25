Read full article on original website
Related
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg plays Kearney Catholic for the Sub-District Championship
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It was a packed house to watch the Gothenburg Swedes take on Kearney Catholic Starz in the C1-11 Sub-District championship. This is a matchup between the number one and two seeds in the sub-district. In the first set, the Starz were out as Londyn Carnes came...
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg hosts the C1-11 Sub District
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg High School hosts the C1-11 Sub District Volleyball Tournament. In round one, the fourth-seeded Holdrege Dusters faced the fifth-seeded Cozad Haymakers. The Dusters defeated the Haymakers to advance to the second round to play the top-seeded Swedes. In the semi-finals round for the bottom...
KSNB Local4
CHI Health St. Francis welcomes its first midwife
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There are new options when it comes to labor and delivery in Grand Island. CHI Health St. Francis is welcoming the community’s first midwife. Brandi Stein is a certified nurse midwife and has more than 20 years experience of nursing, including 13 years at St. Francis. Along with her nursing experience she is also trained as a pediatric and adult sexual-assault nurse examiner, showing that midwifes do more than just help deliver babies.
KSNB Local4
Five teens cited for damage at Hastings Chautauqua Park
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police cited five teenagers for criminal mischief after damage was done last month at Chautauqua Park. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said picnic tables and dumpsters at the city park were damaged sometime over the weekend of Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Hastings Parks...
doniphanherald.com
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge
ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
knopnews2.com
Denver Air Connection will soon soar out of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Denver Air Connection will soon take flight out of the Kearney Regional Airport. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members approved a lease agreement with the Colorado corporation. Denver Air Connection is expected to begin commercial air service starting Nov. 1, 2022. As part...
Where’s the beef?: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.
KSNB Local4
No injuries in gas leak at Kearney Ace Hardware
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - At 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Ace Hardware in Kearney for a reported gas leak. Upon arrival, crews were directed by staff to the bulk propane storage tank where the leak was found. Unfortunately fire crews were unable to isolate the tank from the leak. It was determined at that time, that the best course of mitigation was to flare off the entire contents of the tank.
klkntv.com
Grand Island crash kills one, leaves another with severe injuries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A crash in Grand Island left one dead and another with injuries that are life-threatening, Grand Island Police say. Wednesday just before 7 p.m., police responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 30 in northeast Grand Island. A Ford Taurus was traveling east on the...
KSNB Local4
Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk in Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler...
News Channel Nebraska
Construction for temporary Grand Island Casino approved
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Construction on the temporary Grand Island Casino is ready to begin in the concourse area of Fonner Park. According to a news release Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility to house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
knopnews2.com
Holdrege man’s body recovered following boating accident
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdege man drowned after he and a friend’s boat capsized while fishing at the Elwood Reservoir on Sunday. According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, two men were fishing at the Elwood Reservoir when their boat capsized due to high winds. Elwood Fire...
Kearney Hub
Police investigating another Kearney bank ATM burglary
KEARNEY — For the second time in 10 months, a Kearney bank ATM has been broken into and cash stolen. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 48th Street and Avenue F.
Kearney Hub
Two structures lost in fire near Naponee
NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
Comments / 0