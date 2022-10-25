Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors volleyball takes final league match of the season
Coming off a loss to Palisade on the road, Steamboat Springs volleyball bounced back with a victory in its final league match of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Welcoming Battle Mountain to Steamboat, the Sailors managed an opening set win of 27-25. The team followed that with two more wins, taking a 3-0 set sweep of the match.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball snaps six-game win streak
Having not lost a game since Sept. 27, the Steamboat Springs volleyball team snapped its six-game win streak with a loss on the road to Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 22. Despite three tight sets with each team scoring 20 or more, the Sailors fell in straight sets to lose the match 3-0.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley cowboys win big at Mountain States Circuit Finals
Going into the season, Hayden bareback rider Keenan Hayes had a lofty goal: earn more money on his permit than anyone in history. While it sounds like a shoot-for-the-moon kind of plan, Hayes has a record of reaching whatever target he’s aiming for. Continuing that trend, Hayes smashed the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat mountain bike team dominates across all age groups at state
Of the 34 Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club mountain bike athletes who raced during the season, 23 qualified to compete in the state championship in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Oct. 22. Overall, Steamboat athletes earned three podiums with Steamboat Springs High School finishing second overall in Division 2 and Steamboat...
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
nbc11news.com
Tracking another rain and snow maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
70 horses from Piceance roundup to be put up for adoption￼
Next month, the volunteer group Piceance Mustangs and the Bureau of Land Management will hold an adoption event for some of the horses gathered from the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area this summer. On Nov. 4 and 5, there will be approximately 70 horses available for adoption at Rim Rock...
These Places Have the Best Onion Rings in Grand Junction, Colorado
When most people order a burger, it usually comes with fries. If you are eating at a really good burger joint they will have other sides that pair well with your entree. Sides that go great with a burger include baked beans, cole slaw, pasta salad, or some amazing onion rings. Today we're asking you who has the best onion rings in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: Meet the new Yampa River Fund Manager
Fall has been beautiful here in the Yampa Valley this year with warm weather that has granted us a few extra days out on the trails or enjoying some fantastic fishing on the river. While I have enjoyed every minute of this fall weather, it will soon be time to welcome some of the snow that so many of us love. Let’s all hope for a bountiful winter that provides epic conditions for the winter sports that we enjoy so much, but just as importantly, fills our creeks and the Yampa River through next summer.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rabbit Ears Pass to close Friday morning for vehicle recovery
Colorado State Patrol plans to close U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday, Oct. 28, while crews remove a crashed commercial vehicle. According to a news release, the closure will begin at 6 a.m. and likely last five or six hours, possibly longer. U.S. Highway 40 will be closed from Steamboat Springs to Colorado Highway 14 on the east side of the pass. The suggested alternate route will be Colorado Highway 131 to Colorado Highway 134.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley community invited to Día de los Muertos Community Altar at Bud Werner Memorial Library
In early November, Yampa Valley residents can gather at Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs for the second annual community altar celebrating Día de los Muertos. The Mexican holiday honors those who have passed, and the Steamboat event seeks to cultivate community and celebrate departed loved ones. “Día...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County intends to join Eagle County effort opposing shipment of waxy crude along Colorado River
Routt County intends to join Eagle County’s effort to stop 100-tanker long trains transporting heated “waxy crude” along the banks of the Colorado River every day as it makes its way from Utah to the Gulf of Mexico for refinement. The Surface Transportation Board, a little known...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Early-season snowfall a culprit during accident-heavy morning in Routt County
According to data provided by the Colorado State Patrol, there were at least six motor vehicle crashes in Routt County Wednesday morning between 7:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m, though there were likely additional accidents that were handled by other agencies. Colorado State Patrol oversees U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado State...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Veterans Yoga Project weeklong fundraising event coming to Steamboat
Next month, The Veterans Yoga Project will hold its ninth annual Veterans Gratitude Week fundraising event to support the veteran community, especially those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other trauma-related issues. “In working with the veteran community, I’ve witnessed firsthand how important yoga and meditation practice is for vets...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
With crocheted blankets as prizes, Hayden Library seeks crafts, carved pumpkins
The Hayden Library is seeking additions to its Halloween craft and carved pumpkin contest. Anyone who wants to participate can drop off any handmade craft or a Jack-O-Lantern before Halloween for a chance to win one of four handmade, crocheted Halloween blankets. All ages are encouraged to join. Winners will...
Mesa County Residents Should Receive Refund Check by Mail Soon
This week, don't assume that all the mail you receive is junk, because a check from Mesa County may be waiting for you if you are a resident. According to Mesa County, TABOR refund checks began being mailed on Monday, October 24, 2022. Who is Eligible for a TABOR Refund...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Oct. 17-22
7:06 a.m. — Both the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. 8:54 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a report of burglary at a business at the 100 block of Trafalgar...
KJCT8
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Republican Savannah Wolfson ramps up attacks on Democrat Meghan Lukens in state House race
Following statements about how her campaign has remained positive, Republican Savannah Wolfson is paying for a website and mailers to attack her Democratic opponent Meghan Lukens. In response, Lukens has called the website, MeghanLukensLies.com, and the claims it makes about her “absolutely ridiculous.”. “When folks run negative campaigns, that’s...
