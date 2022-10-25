ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, CO

Sailors volleyball takes final league match of the season

Coming off a loss to Palisade on the road, Steamboat Springs volleyball bounced back with a victory in its final league match of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Welcoming Battle Mountain to Steamboat, the Sailors managed an opening set win of 27-25. The team followed that with two more wins, taking a 3-0 set sweep of the match.
Steamboat volleyball snaps six-game win streak

Having not lost a game since Sept. 27, the Steamboat Springs volleyball team snapped its six-game win streak with a loss on the road to Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 22. Despite three tight sets with each team scoring 20 or more, the Sailors fell in straight sets to lose the match 3-0.
Yampa Valley cowboys win big at Mountain States Circuit Finals

Going into the season, Hayden bareback rider Keenan Hayes had a lofty goal: earn more money on his permit than anyone in history. While it sounds like a shoot-for-the-moon kind of plan, Hayes has a record of reaching whatever target he’s aiming for. Continuing that trend, Hayes smashed the...
Steamboat mountain bike team dominates across all age groups at state

Of the 34 Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club mountain bike athletes who raced during the season, 23 qualified to compete in the state championship in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Oct. 22. Overall, Steamboat athletes earned three podiums with Steamboat Springs High School finishing second overall in Division 2 and Steamboat...
Tracking another rain and snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
70 horses from Piceance roundup to be put up for adoption￼

Next month, the volunteer group Piceance Mustangs and the Bureau of Land Management will hold an adoption event for some of the horses gathered from the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area this summer. On Nov. 4 and 5, there will be approximately 70 horses available for adoption at Rim Rock...
Community Agriculture Alliance: Meet the new Yampa River Fund Manager

Fall has been beautiful here in the Yampa Valley this year with warm weather that has granted us a few extra days out on the trails or enjoying some fantastic fishing on the river. While I have enjoyed every minute of this fall weather, it will soon be time to welcome some of the snow that so many of us love. Let’s all hope for a bountiful winter that provides epic conditions for the winter sports that we enjoy so much, but just as importantly, fills our creeks and the Yampa River through next summer.
Rabbit Ears Pass to close Friday morning for vehicle recovery

Colorado State Patrol plans to close U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday, Oct. 28, while crews remove a crashed commercial vehicle. According to a news release, the closure will begin at 6 a.m. and likely last five or six hours, possibly longer. U.S. Highway 40 will be closed from Steamboat Springs to Colorado Highway 14 on the east side of the pass. The suggested alternate route will be Colorado Highway 131 to Colorado Highway 134.
Veterans Yoga Project weeklong fundraising event coming to Steamboat

Next month, The Veterans Yoga Project will hold its ninth annual Veterans Gratitude Week fundraising event to support the veteran community, especially those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other trauma-related issues. “In working with the veteran community, I’ve witnessed firsthand how important yoga and meditation practice is for vets...
With crocheted blankets as prizes, Hayden Library seeks crafts, carved pumpkins

The Hayden Library is seeking additions to its Halloween craft and carved pumpkin contest. Anyone who wants to participate can drop off any handmade craft or a Jack-O-Lantern before Halloween for a chance to win one of four handmade, crocheted Halloween blankets. All ages are encouraged to join. Winners will...
The Record for Oct. 17-22

7:06 a.m. — Both the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. 8:54 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a report of burglary at a business at the 100 block of Trafalgar...
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
Republican Savannah Wolfson ramps up attacks on Democrat Meghan Lukens in state House race

Following statements about how her campaign has remained positive, Republican Savannah Wolfson is paying for a website and mailers to attack her Democratic opponent Meghan Lukens. In response, Lukens has called the website, MeghanLukensLies.com, and the claims it makes about her “absolutely ridiculous.”. “When folks run negative campaigns, that’s...
