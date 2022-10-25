Read full article on original website
With Pennsylvania Senate race in spotlight, retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey discusses key contest
Next week is the last full week of campaigning before Election Day. Millions of people have already cast ballots, and races are tightening across the Senate battleground map, including in Arizona and Pennsylvania. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the midterms, including CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa's conversations with retiring Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate in the state's governor's race.
Democrat Mike Franken challenges Senator Chuck Grassley in Iowa
Iowa Democrat Mike Franken joins "Red and Blue" to discuss his campaign against longtime Republican Senator Chuck Grassley. CBS News' Robert Costa asks Franken about his views on Grassley's age and a controversial statement he made about Rand Paul. Franken also talks about his views on abortion and support from President Biden.
In New Hampshire Senate debate, Maggie Hassan and Don Bolduc clash on economy, election integrity, abortion, border
With less than two weeks to go before election day, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc went head-to-head in an afternoon debate, clashing on the economy, abortion, election integrity and the border. It comes as there has been an influx of cash in and out of the Granite State Senate race in the final stretch of the 2022 midterm campaign.
Liz Cheney endorses Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Michigan race
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed and will campaign for Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, the Democrat's campaign announced Thursday. It's the first time Cheney, who has been highly critical of former President Donald Trump, has endorsed a Democrat. "While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our...
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused by second woman of paying for her abortion
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, is being accused by a second woman of paying for her abortion. Walker dismissed it as "foolishness." With less than two weeks until the midterms, he is in a tight race against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest.
Jesse Ventura endorses Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for reelection in Minnesota
Former pro wrestler and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura has endorsed Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for reelection, saying democracy is "under attack" and praising Walz's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ventura, who considers himself an independent and was elected governor as a part of the Reform Party, said in...
Judge likely to order mental evaluation for defendant in Kavanaugh threat case
A federal judge in Maryland said Wednesday that there is a "very high likelihood" he will order a mental evaluation for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. District Judge Peter Messitte said during a brief hearing that he believes a mental evaluation will...
Texas doctor at center of CBS News investigation pleads guilty to fraud
A Texas doctor connected to a massive Medicare fraud uncovered by a CBS News investigation has pleaded guilty to federal charges. According to court documents, Daniel Canchola, 49, fraudulently billed Medicare for more than $54 million worth of services, including for genetic tests that CBS News found preyed on seniors' cancer fears.
After abortion vote, Kansas Legislature's power is on the ballot
Kansas voters are being asked to reduce the authority of the governor and other state officials and give legislators a bigger say in how the state regulates businesses, protects the environment and preserves residents' health. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot would make it...
Marking a decade since Superstorm Sandy
It's been 10 years since Superstorm Sandy hit New York and New Jersey, killing dozens and destroying hundreds of homes. CBS New York is releasing a documentary looking back at one of the biggest natural disasters in the region's history. WCBS-TV anchor Dick Brennan joins us to reflect on the storm and its impact 10 years later.
Tennessee man who dragged police officer into mob of rioters on Jan. 6 sentenced to over 7 years in prison
Washington — The Tennessee man who admitted to dragging Washington, D.C. police officer Michael Fanone into a violent mob outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Thursday to 90 months in prison. Albuquerque Head, a 43-year-old father and construction worker, pleaded guilty in May to assaulting...
'We stand by our investigation': State's Attorney Mosby claps back at AG's challenge of Adnan Syed release
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby snapped back at Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh who challenged the way her office handled Adnan Syed's release from prison. Syed spent 23 years in prison after he was convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. But, in recent...
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons while hunting from "sundown to sunup," wins $10,000 prize
A 19-year-old South Florida man captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the threats the invasive snakes pose to the state's ecology. Matthew Concepcion was among the 1,000 participants from 32 states, Canada and Latvia who participated in the annual challenge, which...
Uvalde families demand Texas police chief resign
Families of Uvalde victims confronted Texas' police chief, who previously said he'd step down if any of his officers had any culpability in the botched response to the school shooting. But in his first public comments in months, he was defiant. Janet Shamlian reports.
Nickel mine could open in Minnesota amid rising electric vehicle demand, raising concerns: "It's going to devastate the land"
As demand for electric cars continues to grow, so does the need for a mineral critical to its function: nickel, which makes batteries last longer, so cars can go farther. But the United States produces less than 1% of the world's nickel supply, and American electric vehicle makers rely on supplies from places like Russia, China and Indonesia.
Drought disrupts "irreplaceable" Mississippi River shipping corridor
St. Louis, Missouri — The Mighty Mississippi might need a new nickname. North of Memphis, the river looks more like a desert than a river, as barge traffic up and down the crucial corridor is slowed or stranded amid a historic drought. Paul Rohde, who represents the river's shipping...
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges.
Diver finds another set of human remains near Lake Mead marina
Human remains were found near the shores of Lake Mead again last week, marking at least the sixth discovery of its kind since late spring. The latest finding came after a concession dive operator who works at Lake Mead uncovered what looked like a human bone while diving in the reservoir's Callville Bay area in Nevada on Oct. 17, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed in a statement on Thursday. The park service then sent a diving team to conduct a wider probe of the bay, which is one of Lake Mead's more frequented tourist spots and includes a marina with boat rentals as well as a campground. The team was able to verify "the finding of human skeletal remains," the spokesperson said.
Big Island volcano showing signs of unrest, Hawaiian officials warn
Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn't imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano's summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
