Human remains were found near the shores of Lake Mead again last week, marking at least the sixth discovery of its kind since late spring. The latest finding came after a concession dive operator who works at Lake Mead uncovered what looked like a human bone while diving in the reservoir's Callville Bay area in Nevada on Oct. 17, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed in a statement on Thursday. The park service then sent a diving team to conduct a wider probe of the bay, which is one of Lake Mead's more frequented tourist spots and includes a marina with boat rentals as well as a campground. The team was able to verify "the finding of human skeletal remains," the spokesperson said.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO