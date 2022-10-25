ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS News

With Pennsylvania Senate race in spotlight, retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey discusses key contest

Next week is the last full week of campaigning before Election Day. Millions of people have already cast ballots, and races are tightening across the Senate battleground map, including in Arizona and Pennsylvania. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the midterms, including CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa's conversations with retiring Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate in the state's governor's race.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Democrat Mike Franken challenges Senator Chuck Grassley in Iowa

Iowa Democrat Mike Franken joins "Red and Blue" to discuss his campaign against longtime Republican Senator Chuck Grassley. CBS News' Robert Costa asks Franken about his views on Grassley's age and a controversial statement he made about Rand Paul. Franken also talks about his views on abortion and support from President Biden.
IOWA STATE
In New Hampshire Senate debate, Maggie Hassan and Don Bolduc clash on economy, election integrity, abortion, border

With less than two weeks to go before election day, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc went head-to-head in an afternoon debate, clashing on the economy, abortion, election integrity and the border. It comes as there has been an influx of cash in and out of the Granite State Senate race in the final stretch of the 2022 midterm campaign.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
After abortion vote, Kansas Legislature's power is on the ballot

Kansas voters are being asked to reduce the authority of the governor and other state officials and give legislators a bigger say in how the state regulates businesses, protects the environment and preserves residents' health. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot would make it...
KANSAS STATE
Marking a decade since Superstorm Sandy

It's been 10 years since Superstorm Sandy hit New York and New Jersey, killing dozens and destroying hundreds of homes. CBS New York is releasing a documentary looking back at one of the biggest natural disasters in the region's history. WCBS-TV anchor Dick Brennan joins us to reflect on the storm and its impact 10 years later.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Uvalde families demand Texas police chief resign

Families of Uvalde victims confronted Texas' police chief, who previously said he'd step down if any of his officers had any culpability in the botched response to the school shooting. But in his first public comments in months, he was defiant. Janet Shamlian reports.
TEXAS STATE
Nickel mine could open in Minnesota amid rising electric vehicle demand, raising concerns: "It's going to devastate the land"

As demand for electric cars continues to grow, so does the need for a mineral critical to its function: nickel, which makes batteries last longer, so cars can go farther. But the United States produces less than 1% of the world's nickel supply, and American electric vehicle makers rely on supplies from places like Russia, China and Indonesia.
TAMARACK, MN
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Diver finds another set of human remains near Lake Mead marina

Human remains were found near the shores of Lake Mead again last week, marking at least the sixth discovery of its kind since late spring. The latest finding came after a concession dive operator who works at Lake Mead uncovered what looked like a human bone while diving in the reservoir's Callville Bay area in Nevada on Oct. 17, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed in a statement on Thursday. The park service then sent a diving team to conduct a wider probe of the bay, which is one of Lake Mead's more frequented tourist spots and includes a marina with boat rentals as well as a campground. The team was able to verify "the finding of human skeletal remains," the spokesperson said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Big Island volcano showing signs of unrest, Hawaiian officials warn

Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn't imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano's summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
