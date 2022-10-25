ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BAHAHAHAHA... as Democrats keep proving its them like the LA committee and the Bidens calling everyone from a breakfast burrito to the N-word.

I would never criticize someone for an injury that left someone with brain impairment but generally people that have strokes end up on disability because they lack enough cognitive skills. so why would you put someone with this type of impairment in charge of the state? we need to stop voting party lines and vote for people who have the best interest of the citizens of the country

Anyone who votes for Fetterman or any other democrat is part of the problem in this country. A vote for democrat is a vote for lawlessness, social chaos, homelessness, inflation and war. If you vote for that you don’t get to complain about living in it.

