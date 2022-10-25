ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Ken Williams
1d ago

fetterman can't manage a household, no business at all in politics. His handlers, like Bidens, are fools for trying. Millions wasted on campaigning people who don't have proper skills or commen sense . And the crazy ones like Jay inslee, AOC or the camel or Newsome are just about out of there.

Fox News

WaPo blasted for calling Fetterman debate a 'milestone' for disability: 'Journalism morphing into activism'

A Washington Post reporter’s assertion that Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s disastrous debate appearance was a "milestone" for the disabled community was not well-received by Twitter users Thursday. Disability reporter Amanda Morris argued that both positive and negative reactions to Fetterman’s debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet...
Fox News

Oz-Fetterman debate: NY Times journalists plead with voters to 'make allowances' for Democrat's 'disadvantage'

Reporters for The New York Times adamantly defended Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman while he was debating his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Tuesday night. Fetterman has struggled to communicate after suffering a stroke last May. He requested closed captioning during the debate because of auditory processing issues lingering...
Fox News

Independent voters tell NBC Fetterman's debate performance 'felt very difficult to watch'

Members of an NBC News independent voter panel were the latest critics of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance Wednesday. Fetterman’s only debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday was one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 midterm election and became a social media storm as people watched Fetterman in action live for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May.
Fox News

SEAN HANNITY: They don't care that Fetterman has disqualifying physical limitations

Sean Hannity discussed John Fetterman's apparent difficulties during the debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz and how he is not fit to run for Senate on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Here's an important question. Six months ago, was John Fetterman even able to fully consent to this campaign? Naturally, the Fetterman campaign, they're now blaming the debate host Nexstar for not doing enough to help mitigate Fetterman's mental disability. Now, NextStar rightly, flatly rejected this accusation in writing that they went to extraordinary lengths to accommodate every one of Fetterman's demands, including the use of a closed caption teleprompter and two prior rehearsals. Now, this is where it gets even more interesting.
Fox News

Fetterman attempts to wrangle support from GOP voters after he said Republican base is xenophobic, homophobic

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has worked to garner support from GOP voters in the Keystone State ahead of next month's election, previously claimed that the "Republican hard core base" represents nationalism, xenophobia and homophobia. Fetterman's comments came during a podcast conversation with the Delco Young Democast at...
Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

