Doctor rips White House shielding COVID vaccine data as CDC OKs shot for immunization schedules: Shame on them
Dr. Marty Makary warned that the CDC will reverse years of public trust surrounding vaccines by recommending the COVID vaccine without publicizing the clinical trial data.
AOC laments GOP momentum ahead of midterms: We're at the 'precipice of fascism in this country'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, told the "Pod Save America" hosts she believes that America is on the "precipice of fascism" because of the Republican Party.
Biden warns most COVID-related deaths this year will be result of people not being updated on their vaccines
President Biden gave a press conference Tuesday urging Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccines and prevent more unnecessary deaths.
Fauci says fast-spreading COVID variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are ‘pretty troublesome’
"We've got to keep our eye out on these emerging variants," he said.
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for response to record-border crossings: 'Lots of words. No solutions'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was attacked on social media for her response to reports on record numbers of border encounters on Monday.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
'World's Dirtiest Man' dead at 94 'not long after' taking bath for first time in decades
Amou Haji, known as "the world's dirtiest man," has died at the age of 94 in Iran. He died "not long" after villagers took him to a bathroom to wash, according to local media.
This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before
As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
Missing Indonesian grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot python
An Indonesian grandmother who went missing in the Jambi province on Friday was found two days later after being eaten alive by a 22-foot python.
Fetterman stumbles during debate when questioned about flip-flop on support for fracking
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman stumbled during Tuesday's debate with his GOP challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, after he was asked about prior statements he made in opposition to fracking, a process he now says he has "always supported." "I've always supported fracking and I always believe that independence with...
Daunte Wright victim dies 18 months after suspected shooter killed in police-involved shooting, lawyer says
Caleb Livingston, a victim of Daunte Wright, who was killed in a 2021 police-involved shooting, died Sunday of complications from his injuries, attorney says.
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Top political debate coach says Fetterman's performance against Oz shows he is 'not ready to serve'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's performance Tuesday evening against his GOP challenger has led one of the top political debate coaches to conclude that Fetterman "is not ready to serve" and lacks the "minimal skill necessary to serve in the U.S. Senate." Throughout the debate, the first and only...
Philadelphia man killed FedEx driving instructor after receiving negative evaluation, prosecutors say
A Philadelphia man allegedly killed his FedEx driving instructor after receiving a negative evaluation weeks earlier.
White House gets defensive when MSNBC asks about economic 'pivot': 'We’ve been on this argument all year long'
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain claimed on MSNBC Thursday that the Biden administration has been pushing an economic message "all year long" ahead of the midterms.
Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: 'Help me'
Arkansas police are searching for a man who could be missing after posting to Facebook that he was kidnapped on Tuesday morning.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Hillary Clinton peddling a 'disinformation campaign' about Supreme Court election law case, legal experts say
Hillary Clinton is peddling a "disinformation campaign" about a pending Supreme Court election law case by claiming Republicans are scheming to "literally steal" the 2024 presidential election, according to legal experts reached by Fox News Digital. The failed 2016 presidential candidate claimed Tuesday that, "Right-wing extremists already have a plan...
