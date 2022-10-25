ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
Fox News

Hillary Clinton peddling a 'disinformation campaign' about Supreme Court election law case, legal experts say

Hillary Clinton is peddling a "disinformation campaign" about a pending Supreme Court election law case by claiming Republicans are scheming to "literally steal" the 2024 presidential election, according to legal experts reached by Fox News Digital. The failed 2016 presidential candidate claimed Tuesday that, "Right-wing extremists already have a plan...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

847K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy