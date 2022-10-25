ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for

The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Investor Frank Giustra Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says Political Establishment Wants To Take Out BTC

Mining magnate Frank Giustra is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders, saying that the global political establishment may attempt to make a move to destroy BTC. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Giustra says that the leading authorities of the world are likely planning on creating their own jurisdiction on the blockchain and probably don’t want Bitcoin as competition.
ambcrypto.com

Forecasting Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] fortune in the days to come

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu depreciated in a descending channel, can the buyers inflict a breakout?. On the other end of the spectrum, the Open Interest revealed an increasing edge for buyers.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC

Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
Zoran Bogdanovic

The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom

JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
EWN

The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours

Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
NEWSBTC

TOP 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, MATIC, APT

The crypto market looks much better ahead of the new week than in previous weeks, with Bitcoin (BTC) closing the week on a high and aiming to reclaim a key region of $20,000. Despite the uncertainty, some altcoins have continued to look green in the face of the bear market, with many exciting projects coming up and others gaining more attention in the crypto space due to the community and partnership deals. Let us discuss on top 5 cryptos you should pay attention to this week.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
astaga.com

Cardano(ADA), Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Skyrocket

Crypto Worth At the moment Newest Updates: The crypto market is exhibiting power. The market noticed a robust crypto rally after a protracted crypto winter. Bitcoin surged by 5% within the final 24 hours and crossed the $20K mark. It’s at present buying and selling at $20,275. The altcoins...

