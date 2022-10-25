Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist went 115 mph, flipped off officers before arrest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcycle rider went 115 mph and flipped off officers before they were taken into custody. According to police, the rider, who was not identified, faces a slew of charges in connection with the incident, including three felonies and five misdemeanors.
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in Door
Detective Michael LyonsPhoto by: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A visibly upset lady sped through a gas station parking lot to get to a North Las Vegas police officer as she tried to flee her boyfriend, who was following her after a fight, according to an arrest report.
Police: 12 calls in 2022 to home of woman accused of killing mother, arrested due to ‘good looks’
A southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, they said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Child went to neighbor’s house to report mom was shot in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a young child went to a neighbor’s house early Thursday morning to report that his mother had been shot. According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street.
Man fatally stabbed at 'homeless encampment' in east valley, police say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas Wednesday night.
Las Vegas police officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver
A Las Vegas police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and 215 beltway.
Fox5 KVVU
9-year-old shares how she escaped her kidnapper in North Las Vegas with baby brother in arms
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 9-year-old girl in North Las Vegas is being called a hero after she escaped a kidnapper and carried her baby brother back to the 7-Eleven where they were abducted Monday night. In an exclusive interview, she sat down with FOX5 to share her story.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Officers report unknown shots fired near police training facility
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting near the John T. Moran Firearms Facility where officers from different agencies train. Police tell FOX5 officers broadcasted that they were at the range and several rounds landed near their location just after 7:30...
Fox5 KVVU
9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after North Las Vegas kidnapping, mother says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas mother shared her family’s terrifying experience with FOX5 Tuesday, hours after her baby boy and 9-year-old daughter were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas. A man was arrested after the children were found safe. “I chased after the car...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police release new video in Halloween 2021 shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released new video in a cold case from last Halloween in hopes to catch a drive-by shooter. The shooting happened Oct. 31, 2021 at a home in the 200 block of Beesley Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Fogg Street. According to...
Man accused of stealing Lombardo’s stepdaughter’s car during crime spree pleads not guilty
A man accused of stealing a car from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's driveway during a crime spree has pleaded not guilty.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after her mother was found dead in the south valley. According to police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman called authorities to report that her mother was dead. Police...
Police seek man and woman in connection to robbery of east Las Vegas business
Las Vegas police are seeking two suspects, a man and a woman, who allegedly attempted to rob a business as they tried to walk out without paying.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Sloan
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane Wednesday evening. Police say it took place in a parking lot at 5755 E. Charleston Boulevard. Police say officers were looking for witnesses in an unrelated investigation just before 6:15 Wednesday evening...
Fox5 KVVU
Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to a letter issued to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Darlin Delgado, principal of Rancho High School, stated that a staff member was assaulted outside of the school building after the school had closed for the day.
Woman arrested for death of mother
Early Wednesday morning, Metro Police received a call from an individual stating someone was injured inside a residence near Jones and Cactus. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Man sentenced to 6 years in 1994 cold case killing of Las Vegas grandmother
Christopher Mack will be sentenced for the 1994 killing of 81-year-old Ada Priolo. This is a case the 8 News Now Investigators have followed for years.
news3lv.com
Metro police must pay $86,000 in attorney fees stemming from Lombardo email lawsuit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A court order obtained by News 3 revealed the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) must pay out attorney fees and costs totaling over $86,000, stemming from a lawsuit involving Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s email account. The money will likely be paid with...
Fox5 KVVU
2 young children safe after kidnapping Monday night in North Las Vegas
9-year-old shares how she escaped her kidnapper in North Las Vegas with baby brother in arms. A 9-year-old girl in North Las Vegas is being called a hero after she escaped a kidnapper and carried her baby brother back to the 7-Eleven where they were abducted Monday night. In an exclusive interview, she sat down with FOX5 to share her story.
Fox5 KVVU
Prosecutors won’t seek capital punishment for ex-Clark County official in reporter’s death
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Clark County official on Wednesday plead not guilty in the death of a Las Vegas newspaper reporter. Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles entered a not guilty plea during his Wednesday morning court appearance. Telles was indicated on a murder charge last...
Comments / 1