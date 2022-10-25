ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD: Officers report unknown shots fired near police training facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting near the John T. Moran Firearms Facility where officers from different agencies train. Police tell FOX5 officers broadcasted that they were at the range and several rounds landed near their location just after 7:30...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police release new video in Halloween 2021 shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released new video in a cold case from last Halloween in hopes to catch a drive-by shooter. The shooting happened Oct. 31, 2021 at a home in the 200 block of Beesley Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Fogg Street. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Sloan

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane Wednesday evening. Police say it took place in a parking lot at 5755 E. Charleston Boulevard. Police say officers were looking for witnesses in an unrelated investigation just before 6:15 Wednesday evening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 young children safe after kidnapping Monday night in North Las Vegas

9-year-old shares how she escaped her kidnapper in North Las Vegas with baby brother in arms. A 9-year-old girl in North Las Vegas is being called a hero after she escaped a kidnapper and carried her baby brother back to the 7-Eleven where they were abducted Monday night. In an exclusive interview, she sat down with FOX5 to share her story.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

