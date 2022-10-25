Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
Collider
The Good, the Bad, and the Hungry: A History of Cannibal Horror
There’s something about cannibalism that just fits so well in the horror genre. Perhaps it’s because it taps into so many pieces of the genre. It can be gory and shocking, but it can also carry a number of psychological elements depending on the story it’s in. As a plot device, it can be used to ask so many questions about human nature, morality, and survival, and there have been a number of creative uses of cannibalism in horror. And some really, really not great uses. But we’ll get there.
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
Collider
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to The Devil’s Hour: the seven best shows to stream this week
Perfect Halloween treats this week, with fantasy horror from the mind of the great director and Peter Capaldi on unspeakably sinister form
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
Dean’s Home Video: ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’
CHICAGO – Just in time for Halloween, a new series is coming out on Netflix featuring an Academy Award-winning director. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology, is already available to watch along with a few other programs on streaming services. Dean Richards features a few...
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Andrew Lincoln calls his Cabinet of Curiosities episode the scariest hour of TV Netflix has ever made
The Walking Dead star appears with The Babadook's Essie Davis in The Murmuring, Jennifer Kent's installment of the horror anthology series
wegotthiscovered.com
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
Netflix Launches Guillermo Del Toro Horror Show Just In Time For Halloween
Halloween is days away, and that means now is the perfect time to binge-watch some scary movies and shows!. If you’ve already watched all the classics and your favorites, don’t despair. Netflix is launching a brand new eight-episode horror anthology miniseries that is perfect for this time of year. Plus, you can start and finish it all before Halloween (or have a very scary Halloween night).
thecinemaholic.com
Cabinet of Curiosities Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Academy Award-Winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro, ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ is a Netflix horror anthology series. Its fifth episode, titled ‘Pickman’s Model,’ is based on the namesake story (written in 1926 and published in 1927) by H. P Lovecraft. The plot revolves around Will Thurber (Ben Barnes), a young and promising artist who is drawn to the macabre work of a new student, the titular Richard Upton Pickman (Crispin Glover). Years later, Pickman, now an acclaimed artist, returns to exhibit his work at the gallery Thurber is associated with, once more affecting the latter’s sense of reality. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD.
fanthatracks.com
Book Review: Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City
Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City. IT is a time of great exploration. In an effort to unite the galaxy, the Chancellors of the Republic, working alongside the courageous and wise Jedi Knights, have dispatched dozens of PATHFINDER TEAMS into the farthest reaches of the Outer Rim.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ gets the Stephen King stamp of approval
Masters of the horror genre supporting other masters of the horror genre; you love to see it. Indeed, to the surprise of absolutely no one, Guillermo del Toro‘s upcoming horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities is already getting the thumbs up from those lucky enough to have previewed it. Among this group is none other than horror legend Stephen King, who readily divulged his approval for del Toro’s latest venture on Twitter earlier today.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Pickman's Model" Recap: Life Imitates Nightmarish Art
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Pickman's Model.”. Should art always try to reproduce reality, or should it give way to the imagination? And where does imagination come from? What if the horror stories we love so much didn’t come from someone else’s mind but the observation of things invisible to us? That’s the concept of “Pickman’s Model,” an episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil).
Disney+ Original Series ‘German House,’ About the First Auschwitz Trial, Shooting in Poland
Disney+ has set “German House,” a drama about a young interpreter who is confronted with the shocking truth of the Holocaust during her work at the first Auschwitz trial in 1963, as its next German original. The five-part miniseries is an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by author Annette Hess, who also wrote the screenplay and serves as showrunner. Shooting on “German House” has been underway in Poland since late August and will continue until mid-December. Isa Prahl (“Westwall”) and Randa Chahoud (“Deutschland 89”) serve as directors. Produced by Gaumont Germany, the series sees the protagonist uncover horrible crimes,...
getnews.info
“The Adventures of Mat Rufs” by Anna Liachenko voted Fiction Book of the Year.
“The Adventures of Mat Rufs” is a fantastic debut novel for travel adventure lovers and young adults. Anna Liachenko’s new book, “The Adventures of Mat Rufs: Book One Mexican Jewel,” has been voted Fiction Book of the Year by Corporate Live Wire and highly received by readers who enjoy the whirlwind adventure that every chapter unlocks. Since its release, the book has been a top seller in its category as travel adventure lovers rush to hop on and join the ride.
Collider
Meet ‘Peeping Tom’: The Granddaddy of Found Footage Horror
Found footage, for better or worse, is undoubtedly one of the most popular and well-trod upon subgenres of horror. Part of its appeal to audiences is how well the filmmaking style blurs the lines between reality and fiction. In contrast to the aesthetic experience of traditionally shot films, audiences get a thrill from the unpolished and seemingly unscripted carnage being shown on screen. Cannibal Holocaust, widely considered the first, managed to convince some audiences that the main cast was actually dead and The Blair Witch Project did the same a few decades later. There’s a level of satisfying audiences’ voyeurism that the horror subgenre strives to appeal to and each contribution to found footage strives to reach a new level of immersion for audiences.
Gotham Knights: Nth Metal Farming Guide
You'll want to focus on the more difficult enemies found in the game for a higher chance of getting Nth Metal on each kill.
'Cabinet of Curiosities' Episode Guide Plus Netflix Release Schedule
"Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" is a new horror anthology series coming to Netflix, which will be released in an innovative way for the streamer.
