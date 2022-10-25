ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Myles Garrett Gives Back to the Community on Cleveland’s West Side

By Matty Willz
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AOuN_0imWVzZr00

Browns superstar Myles Garrett gave back to the Cleveland community today, by spending his afternoon with over 70 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs at a local Taco Bell.

Garrett pulled up to triumphant cheers from about 75 young Browns fans. The kids were all eager to ask questions, get autographs, and try his brand-new Taco Bell meal!

During the stop, it was also announced that Garrett will be donating his hosting fee to the organizers of the event.

Garrett’s new combo at Taco Bell is called the Football Feast Meal, and it comes with a burrito, chalupa, cinnamon twists, and a drink. The combo is available anytime, but if you pick it up after 9 pm it’ll only cost you five bucks.

Keep scrolling to see pictures and videos from the event!

Myles Garrett Gives Back to the Community on Cleveland’s West Side was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iF7sP_0imWVzZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxGkD_0imWVzZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZfcPY_0imWVzZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gn7QE_0imWVzZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SUXi_0imWVzZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PE0Qh_0imWVzZr00
Source:Matty Willz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzF2C_0imWVzZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJbGI_0imWVzZr00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Browns would deal RB Kareem Hunt for a fourth-round pick

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have been one of the top running back duos in the NFL over the past few years, but is it time for a breakup?. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Hunt can be acquired for a fourth-round pick ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, and the "Browns are listening" to offers.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Surprising Moves The Browns Could Make At The Trade Deadline

There is a big difference between a 2-6 and 3-5 record as the NFL trade deadline comes upon us. And despite shopping a couple of pending free agents, the Cleveland Browns can still be a buyer as well as a seller. Browns GM Andrew Berry believes in improving his team...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

3 Things To Know About New Browns Safety Mike Brown

The Cleveland Browns seem to be acquiring more questions than answers as they slip to a 2-5 record. The defense can’t figure itself out as it’s riddled with linebacker injuries and plagued by communication breakdown in the secondary. But that doesn’t mean the team has given up on...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns TE David Njoku not Ruling Himself Out Against Bengals

Cleveland Browns breakout tight end David Njoku spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an interesting update on his sprained ankle. “We’ll see, we’ll see,” Njoku said when asked if he will miss the Cincinnati game on Monday Night Football. “It happened on the shovel pass, I...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Daron Payne Could Be A Trade Option For The Browns

Andrew Berry might be dangling a few players in front of buyers as the NFL trade deadline approaches. But that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Browns GM won’t also pick up a new player before next Tuesday. Especially if doing so might give him an edge in signing a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns reportedly want 'Christian McCaffrey-style haul' for RB Kareem Hunt

There are conflicting stories regarding what the Cleveland Browns may or may not want for the services of running back Kareem Hunt before next Tuesday's trade deadline. On Wednesday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that "a league source" says the Browns would like to receive "a Christian McCaffrey-style haul" in a trade involving Hunt. Last week, the San Francisco 49ers sent the Carolina Panthers second, third, and fourth-round draft choices in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 for McCaffrey.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy