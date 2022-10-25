ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

One killed in pedesterian crash in Durham

A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Erwin Road and Cameron Boulevard. The person died from their injuries. A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Erwin Road and Cameron Boulevard. The person died from their injuries.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot and killed in Durham early Thursday, according to police. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim. She was pronounced dead by EMS...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

3 injured when car hits man near Thales Academy in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a crash near Thales Academy Raleigh where at least one person was hit by a car. Police said a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital, though their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Nurses come together to honor woman killed in Durham

One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor. One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor.
DURHAM, NC

