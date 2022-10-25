Read full article on original website
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
WRAL
One killed in pedesterian crash in Durham
A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Erwin Road and Cameron Boulevard. The person died from their injuries. A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Erwin Road and Cameron Boulevard. The person died from their injuries.
'Lot of police': Woman shot and killed in Hillside Park next to preschool in Durham
Durham Police say one woman is dead after being found in a park overnight.
cbs17
DWI charge after pedestrian hit, killed by pick-up truck driver in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday and who later died has been identified. Jose Mejia, 65, was walking on the east side of Fox Road around 5 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Toyota Tundra driven by 51-year-old Wilson Trenholm Holliday, police said.
cbs17
Tire deflation devices deployed to stop I-40/85 west of Hillsborough chase that ends in crash
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three out of four lanes were closed down on Interstate 40/85 west of Hillsborough on Thursday afternoon after North Carolina State Highway Patrol initiated a trooper chase and deployed tire deflation devices. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the lanes had closed...
cbs17
Man arrested on felony hit-and-run charge after striking two kids near Erwin parade in mid-October, police confirm
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A man previously at-large after hitting two children with his SUV near the Erwin Denim Days Festival and Parade in mid-October has been arrested for felony hit-and-run, police confirmed Wednesday night. The Erwin Police Department confirmed the arrest of 60-year-old Therone Holiday. Holiday hit two...
WRAL
Truck driver crashes into ditch in Durham, knocking down massive sign
A tractor-trailer driver fell asleep behind the wheel Wednesday and crashed into a large road sign. A tractor-trailer driver fell asleep behind the wheel Wednesday and crashed into a large road sign.
WRAL
Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County
CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
cbs17
Man shot in Durham, police investigating broad daylight shooting, officers say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating after a man was shot in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon. Shortly after 3:20 p.m., officers said they were called to the 500 block of Liberty St. in reference to a shooting. When they got to the scene, they...
Durham police investigating after man found shot
According to police, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Liberty Street.
20-year-old clerk charged after selling alcohol to driver who later crashed in Johnston County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A 20-year-old store clerk has been charged after authorities say they sold alcohol to another 20-year-old who crashed their vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Nashwan Abdulraqeb Ali, 20, from Clayton, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age. According...
Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
Man left with serious injuries after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Police say the shooting took place at The Village at Washington Terrace apartments on June Lane.
cbs17
Pedestrian dies after he’s hit by pickup truck driver who then smashes into tree in North Raleigh, police sources say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after he was hit by the driver of a pickup truck that then crashed into a tree in north Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, a Raleigh police source said. The incident was reported around 5 p.m. in the area of Fox Road near...
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot and killed in Durham early Thursday, according to police. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim. She was pronounced dead by EMS...
Man injured in daylight shooting near playground, Raleigh apartment hit by gunfire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon and a building was hit by gunfire after a shooting at an east Raleigh apartment, police say. The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the Village at Washington Terrace apartment complex in the 500 block of June Lane, off Raleigh Boulevard.
Police: Man facing charges in deadly Raleigh crash
Raleigh police say one man is in custody after a crash killed a man walking on the side of a street and seriously injured someone else.
3 injured when car hits man near Thales Academy in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a crash near Thales Academy Raleigh where at least one person was hit by a car. Police said a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital, though their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
WRAL
Nurses come together to honor woman killed in Durham
One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor. One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor.
WRAL
Harnett County tickets thousands of drivers for stop-arm violations
In this school year, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office has issued nearly 700 tickets in the first two months of classes. In this school year, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office has issued nearly 700 tickets in the first two months of classes.
Raleigh fire leaves four people without a home
At least four people are without a home after an accidental fire at an apartment building in north Raleigh.
