Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Undergoes Surgery
A Raw star is back on the shelf after they revealed that they have undergone surgery on their hip and their road to recovery begins again. Tommaso Ciampa has not been in action since he competed back on the 17th of September at a WWE live event where he lost against Bobby Lashley. And now the world knows exactly why he hasn’t competed in well over a month.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tommaso Ciampa Reveals Surgery and Injury, Currently Out of Action
WWE RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa underwent surgery to repair his hip labrum this week. Ciampa took to Instagram today and revealed that he went under the knife of Dr. Emblom at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Ciampa noted that he’s been dealing with back pain, and...
wrestlinginc.com
Laredo Kid Provides Update Following Surgery
This past weekend was supposed to be a celebratory one for Laredo Kid, who defeated Hijo del Vikingo in Monterrey, Mexico to win AAA's Showcenter tournament, likely setting up a future Mega Championship match with Vikingo in the process. Instead, Laredo ruptured his intestines during the match, leading to emergency surgery that same night.
wrestletalk.com
Celebrity Recalls Suffering Brutal Injury During WWE Training
Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall has revealed that he sustained a gruesome injury during a WWE training session. Hall previously held talks with WWE, and began training with tag team the Headbangers to get into in-ring shape. Speaking exclusively to Metro.co.uk, Hall discussed an injury sustained in one...
wrestletalk.com
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
Yardbarker
WWE Raw video highlights: Nikki Cross returns
Nikki Cross re-emerged on last night's Raw, ditching her "Almost a Superhero" character for a return to her more aggressive persona. Cross took out Damage CTRL with a crossbody from the top rope during last night's Bianca Belair vs. Bayley main event. In the process, she also laid out the referee. That meant there was no official to count the pin when Belair hit the KOD on Bayley.
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Returns From Injury To Appear In Parking Lot Segment
An NXT star has returned from injury to be featured in a parking lot segment on tonight’s edition of NXT (October 25). Don’t worry, it wasn’t even a dastardly parking lot segment which ushered in the return of a popular NXT star who has been out of action since becoming injured during a dark match in January.
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Star Debuts
A new WWE star has made their debut at a taping tonight (October 25) in Florida, find out all the details!. A new WWE star has made their debut at a taping for NXT Level Up ahead of tonight’s edition of NXT live on USA Network. Jakara Jackson has...
wrestletalk.com
Top NXT Star Discusses Transition From Tag Team Specialist To Singles Star
A top NXT star has discussed their transition from being a tag team specialist to a singles champion. Wes Lee signed to WWE and arrived in NXT alongside Nash Carter to form MSK in 2020. The duo formerly known as The Rascalz in IMPACT and the independent scene quickly become a top tag team for the brand.
wrestletalk.com
New Champions Crowned On NXT, Then Reversed
While there were temporarily new champions crowned on NXT, within moments the tables had turned! Find out what happened!. A hard hitting match between champs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defending their titles against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark had a wild pair of finishes. After initially a finish saw...
wrestletalk.com
Reunited Tag Team Attack On NXT
During a segment on NXT, a reunited tag team attacked during a segment with the Creed Brothers seemingly for no reason. Sanga and Veer Mahaan interrupted the end of a segment with the Creed Brothers with a beat down that was both vicious and stylish!. Outfitted in sharp looking suits,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Debut Match Officially Announced
WWE has officially announced the debut match for a new star, set to take place tomorrow night. Prior to the October 25 episode of WWE NXT, WWE taped three matches featuring the stars of NXT for the Level Up show. Those matches saw established stars Trick Williams and Brooks Jensen face off with one another, as well as the recently debuted Tank Ledger facing Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo.
wrestletalk.com
Two Rumored Bray Wyatt ‘Wyatt 6’ Faction Members Ruled Out?
After an independent booking has just been announced, have two members of the potential WWE faction surrounding Bray Wyatt just been ruled out?. With wide speculation that Bray Wyatt will be linked to a faction (may they be named Wyatt6, The Circle, Uncle Howdy, they trademarked Uncle Harper too remember!) since his return to SmackDown, names have been tossed about wildly.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Promises Blood And A Win On October 26 Dynamite
An AEW star has guaranteed some blood and a win heading into tonight’s Dynamite. Over the weekend, All Elite Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo on the October 26 edition of Dynamite. Moxley is coming off a successful defense...
wrestletalk.com
Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks Expected To Return Imminently?
There is a new report that confirms that suspended AEW stars are expected to return imminently. Since the well documented Brawl Out situation, CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended and haven’t been seen on television since then. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), there is...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Become Face Of Popular PPV
Shotzi Blackheart has revealed her ambitions to become the face of NXT’s Halloween Havoc premium live event going forward. She has also said that she wants to surpass the number of Halloween Havoc appearances made by horror host and movie star Elvira. Shotzi hosted this year’s edition of NXT...
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Sami Zayn And The Bloodline Revealed
The Bloodline has become one of the most dominant WWE factions in years and Sami Zayn has become an honorary member of the group. Zayn has been receiving a lot of praise for the work he’s done with The Bloodline, but it doesn’t sound like he was always meant to be so involved with the group.
Comments / 0