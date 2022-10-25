ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Civil War relics found along Mississippi River

By Melissa Moon
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41T9Tx_0imWV6YV00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The low water level in the Mississippi River is allowing modern-day treasure hunters to uncover Civil War relics along the river bank.

Over the weekend, Riley Bryant found some Civil War-era bullets and a U.S. plate typically found on the cartridge bags of Civil War soldiers under the bridges at the south end of downtown Memphis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Lc8u_0imWV6YV00
Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlVo4_0imWV6YV00
Courtesy: Riley Bryant

This buckle was in near-perfect condition. Bryant shared his find on TikTok and Instagram and could hardly contain his excitement.

Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures

“I was freaking out,” said Bryant. “You never find those, much less just laying on the ground like. So, it was pretty neat.”

He estimates the plate is worth up to $250, but he has no plans to sell it. Instead, Bryant said he would add it to the collection he takes to artifacts expos across the country.

“I just move it around to educate people. I would never sell anything I find. Honestly, it just has too much sentimental value to me,” Bryant said.

The area where Bryant found the civil war relics is right below the bluffs where the Confederate Army manned Fort Pickering during the Civil War.

PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Memphis

Bryant said he had searched the bluff before for artifacts, but when he saw how low the river was, he decided to see what he could find washed up on the shore.

“This is ten times lower than it’s ever been in my lifetime,” said Bryant. “I said there is got to be stuff down here that nobody has ever been able to get to because it’s been in the water the whole time.”

Monday, Bryant found more Civil War bullets, a glass bottle from the J.J. Henrich Bottling company that bottled soda water in the 1880s, a meat hook likely used by a fishing boat in the 1800s, and an old oar lock for a row boat.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wneyz_0imWV6YV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVK5Y_0imWV6YV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5iD7_0imWV6YV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXHSE_0imWV6YV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ar3bH_0imWV6YV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKz9E_0imWV6YV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082BfJ_0imWV6YV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426qZs_0imWV6YV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oD4j3_0imWV6YV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlE9U_0imWV6YV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fa6gv_0imWV6YV00

Bryant is a chief videographer for American Digger Magazine, but the college student said treasure hunting is also a hobby he’s been doing for years and enjoys sharing with the public.

Follow Bryant and his finds on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Mud Island residents frustrated about proposed Greenbelt Park dock

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you build it, they will come. For some residents on Mud Island, that could be a real problem. The City of Memphis wants to expand the boat dock in Greenbelt Park on the north side of the island to accommodate more riverboats. This would be good for tourism, but neighbors worry it will be bad for their quiet little community.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River

John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
tri-statedefender.com

‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis

Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Abbeville School Unveils Offical Historic Marker

A historical marker was placed at the Gordon Community and Cultural Center campus – the two former schools that served the African American children in Abbeville before the integration of schools. The former school buildings were designated a National Historical Site on June 19, 2019, and placed in the...
ABBEVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKYT 27

Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WREG

Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

14 Marshall and DeSoto County Residents Arrested for Payroll Protection Fraud

Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy