Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards
The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
Bacon, Bloodies And Bands Event Coming To Duluth’s DECC In November
It is time to get ready for lots of holiday festivities with family and friends and the DECC is kicking off an event for fans of a bloody mary, bacon, and live bands, a true triple threat of fun for everyone 21+. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will open its Harbor Side Ballroom for a night to remember!
FOX 21 Online
The Village Witch Grand Opening In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — A new business opened up in Canal Park Sunday, bringing a little bit of spook to the Dewitt-Seitz Marketplace. Down a long stretch of hallways on the second floor, The Village Witch held a grand opening where people stopped by to see the assortment of art, potions, rocks, and herbs there. Owner Carolyn Kerns, says that she offers tarot card readings and can help people explore nontraditional paths of spirituality.
WDIO-TV
Donation day for Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival
COGGS and Harbortown Rotary are getting a big financial boost, thanks to the annual Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival. The $54,000 check went out on Wednesday morning at the Harbortown meeting. Jeremy Jeanette, chair of the 2022 festival, shared, “For COGGS, the money will go back into the trail system in...
WDIO-TV
Spirit Mountain’s 51st Annual ski & snowboard swap begins
Spirit Mountain’s 51st Annual ski & snowboard swap begins, hosted by Team Duluth and partnered with the Ski Hut. Over the course of four days, hundreds of people offer used ski and snowboard equipment for a good cause. The ski and snowboard swap is Team Duluth’s biggest fundraiser event.
FOX 21 Online
Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s City Hall-oween is back!
The City of Duluth will be celebrating a spectacular Hall-oween at City Hall. Families are invited to come to City Hall for trick-or-treating on Halloween on Monday, October 31 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm. It’s the first Hall-oween since the start of the pandemic. City officials say the...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Melanie
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze
Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
FOX 21 Online
Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota Ballet’s “Midsummer” is a return to normalcy with new leadership
The Minnesota Ballet is gearing up for the start of their season with the Shakespearian classic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. For many the performance feels special under new leadership, Karl von Rabenau, and a return to normalcy for the company. “We’ve been working at this for three years because...
WDIO-TV
Hermantown high schoolers putting on family-friendly Haunted Hallway
The Hermantown Civility Club is putting a new twist on the Haunted Trail they’ve put on in the past. This year, they’re turning it into a Haunted Hallway. It’s all planned, decorated, and acted by Hermantown high schoolers in the Civility Club or Student Council. This year, it’s also a family-friendly event geared toward kids in kindergarten through 5th grade.
Help Beyond The Barn in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Identify Boot Thief Caught On Video
If you've been to Beyond The Barn in the Miller Hill Mall, you know they are the real deal when it comes to western wear. Their website provides the perfect description of who they are: "We are a family owned, full service tack shop and western boutique store that carries a full line of boots, apparel, and products for you and your horse."
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
WDIO-TV
Heliene celebrates major expansion of solar panel plant in Mt. Iron
A special moment for Heliene, the solar panel plant in Mt. Iron. They have completed the expansion of their facility. It’s now one of the largest in the United States. They will be adding 100 jobs by December. It’s named for the late Senator David Tomassoni. He was on...
WDIO-TV
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
WDIO-TV
Power outage planned near Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly
Lake Country Power is letting customers know that there will be a planned power outage next week. Lake Country Power says the outage will begin at 0:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2 and continue for approximately three hours. Areas affected include Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly and surrounding areas. Power for the...
FOX 21 Online
Demolition Preparations Underway for Astoria Building
DULUTH, Minn.–A vacant building in the heart of downtown Duluth is getting closer to demolition to make way for future development. Fencing and concrete barriers are now set up around the ‘Hotel Astoria’, on the corner of East Superior Street and First Avenue. The sidewalk in front is blocked off. An antique store, gift shop, and Chinese restaurant were once inside.
5 Years Ago: Duluth Lakewalk Damaged By Powerful Lake Superior Waves [VIDEOS]
Five years ago today (October 27, 2017), the first snowstorm of the 2017-2018 season walloped the Northland. Mother Nature left her mark not only with snow, but also with significant damage to the Duluth Lakewalk. Sustained strong winds, which gusted up to 63 mph at Sky Harbor Airport, drove powerful...
