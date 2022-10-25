Hugh Leonard Littrell, 78, passed away peacefully October 23, 2022 after a bout with pancreatic cancer. Hugh had a very gentle soul who always found the best in the everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Hugh truly loved living in Alaska, but finally learned to love the beauty and majesty in Kenilworth as much or more.

KENILWORTH, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO