Spartan cross country travels to Salt Lake for 3A State Championships
The cross country season came to an end for the Spartans on Tuesday at the Regional Sports Complex in Salt Lake the home for this years State Championships. After a full day of racing the Emery boys landed a sixth place finish overall in 3A. Top spot on the boys...
Utah County boy recovering after car accident
A Utah County Boy is recovering with the support of his family, friends, and community after being hit by a car while riding his scooter to a local park.
Earlene Frances Warren – October 24 2022
Our loving sister, aunt, and dear friend, Earlene Frances Warren, age 83, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022 at Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation in Price, Utah. Earlene was born on December 22, 1938 in Helper, Utah to Earl and Edith Perry Kirkwood. Throughout her early childhood she was raised by Matt Rauhala. She attended Carbon High School in Price, Utah and graduated in 1956.
Brother pays heartwarming tribute to sister killed in tragic crash near Soldier Summit
PRICE, Utah (KUTV) — A USU Eastern soccer player's brother paid a moving tribute to his sister after she was killed in a tragic crash on Soldier Summit over the weekend. "The number 22 will forever be ingrained in my mind. She passed away on October 22, 2022. Her soccer number through all the years was 22. Coincidence? I think not," Kenyan Bradshaw shared.
The Bureau of Land Management issues decision on Lila Canyon Mine
The Bureau of Land Management Green River District has prepared an environmental assessment and authorized Emery County Coal Resources, Inc., to take measures on approximately 7.3 surface acres to fight the Lila Canyon Mine fire near Price, Utah, that started Sept. 20, 2022. If unaddressed, the fire could result in the disruption of electricity service to up to 37 percent of customers in the State of Utah.
Terry Ledon Fry – October 20 2022
Terry Ledon Fry passed away peacefully at his home in Price, Utah on October 20, 2022 at the age of 72. Terry’s story starts on March 22, 1950 in Dragerton, Utah. Carbon County was blessed with one unique spirit! Terry would spend his childhood here, growing up and maintaining lifelong friends.
Friends of Springville girl hit by pickup truck expect long road to recovery
A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was hit by a pickup truck while walking to school Tuesday morning in Springville.
Raymond “Chuck” Marquez – October 21 2022
Our loving son, brother, father, grandfather, Raymond “Chuck” Marquez, age 55, passed away on October 21, 2022 in Price, Utah. Raymond was born on September 6, 1967 in Price, Utah to Raymond Marquez and Theda Robinson (Marquez) Ussery. Survived by his daughter, Camille Marquez of Price, Utah; mother,...
See mule deer at upcoming DWR viewing event
November is the perfect time for wildlife watchers and photographers to see mule deer since the deer migrate during breeding season and also move to lower elevations in search of feed. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a free wildlife watching event on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-7...
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
Hugh Leonard Littrell – October 23 2022
Hugh Leonard Littrell, 78, passed away peacefully October 23, 2022 after a bout with pancreatic cancer. Hugh had a very gentle soul who always found the best in the everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Hugh truly loved living in Alaska, but finally learned to love the beauty and majesty in Kenilworth as much or more.
Utah County man arrested following police pursuit in Millard, Juab counties
SCIPIO, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old Utah County man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fleeing law enforcement in Millard and Juab counties in a stolen vehicle. Shane Poulson, of Saratoga Springs, was booked into the Millard County Jail for investigation of possession of a stolen...
Community invited to Helper’s Trunk or Treat Event on Saturday
The Annual Helper Trunk or Treat event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Helper’s Historic Main Street. Event Organizer, Jake Gray stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details. “We will run our event from 12:00 pm to...
Carbon County Food Bank assists individuals and families in need
The Carbon County Food Bank is a wonderful organization within Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments that offers help to individuals/families that are in need in Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties. Administration Assistant, LuEssa Averett took time to talk with Castle Country Radio about their services. If you are in...
Police: Springville girl hospitalized after being hit by truck in crosswalk
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police say a girl who was hit by a pickup truck while walking to Springville High School has been hospitalized. The crash happened Tuesday morning near 620 S. Canyon Road, which is just a few blocks from the high school. The driver of the pickup truck...
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
Utah man arrested after chasing ex's new boyfriend with knife, police say
SPRINGVILLE — A North Salt Lake man was arrested Monday after police say he chased his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend with a knife while telling him he was going to kill him. Edwin Andres Garces-Betancourth, 32, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Monday for investigation of attempted murder and stalking.
