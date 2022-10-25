Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mill, SC
The bustling town of Fort Mill in York County, South Carolina, is where modernity and nature coexist. Its suburban atmosphere attracts visitors and investors alike. Unique experiences and attractions in Fort Mill are anchored on the town’s traditions and culture. It also boasts prime businesses, which greatly boosts the...
cn2.com
Celebration of Life at Sol Cafe – Saturday, October 29
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sol Cafe located on Charlotte Avenue in Rock Hill is holding Dia De Los Muertos- A celebration of Life tomorrow – Saturday, October 29th. The event will feature a night of music, food, family, and life with an altar to celebrate loved ones who have left this earth and remember happy memories.
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Located in York County, the South Carolina city of Rock Hill lies along the beautiful Catawba River and is just 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Though the city was founded in 1852 after a major railroad company decided to build a line through the area, it was not incorporated until long after the Civil War in 1892.
fortmillsun.com
At Craft Axe Throwing in Fort Mill, No Axe-Perience is Needed
Craft Axe Throwing in Downtown Fort Mill opened in July and is quickly becoming a big hit for people looking for a little fear with their beer. People who try axe throwing are learning that the activity is quite safe and fun, said Manager Joseph Rempe. “The reason I think...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
cn2.com
Skirmish at Caine Creek this Weekend in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Skirmish at Cain Creek Lancaster County this Weekend Saturday, October 29th and Sunday, October 30th. This is a Living History Encampment and Skirmish Reenactment that depicts what takes place during the War between the states. Camps open at 10 AM with the Skirmish...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 21-27)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 21 to 27:. • Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 85.5. Violation includes: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; slicer had old food debris; meat and cheese in walk-in had white growth build-up; turkey chubs and meat weren’t held cold enough; foods were not date marked; tomatoes and lettuce didn’t have time stamps; bleach wasn’t at proper concentration; and inspector saw rodent droppings and a dead rodent.
cn2.com
New Indy’s Response to Claims of Catawba River Contamination
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New Indy Paper Mill in York County is responding to claims that its facility is leaking cancer-causing pollution into the Catawba River. A report is claiming cancer causing Die-oxin, as well as other pollutants, are being released into the Catawba River from the plant and residents are threatening a lawsuit and demanding the mill to clean it up,
cn2.com
Tega Cay’s Halloween House Takes Scare to New Level
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There is one home in Tega Cay where the homeowner is using his talents, and the love of horror films, to create a Haunted House using his home as the backdrop. The Halloween House is the home of Eric Jentz in the Cameron...
Watch: Deer runs wild inside South Carolina restaurant
A South Carolina restaurant shared security camera footage of the moment a deer ran into the business through the open front door and ended up slipping and sliding around the dining room.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
New North Carolina homeowner shocked to find her home listed as an Airbnb property
"On one side as a homeowner I feel kind of violated that someone has the listing up and was profiting off of the property that I own, said Siburt. "The other side is the fact I'm an Airbnb consumer."
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY: Scarecrows and Boo Fun Are Hauntingly Exciting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – From Scarecrows on Main to Boo Fun Fest, Lancaster brings a ghoulishly good time to the city for everyone in the family to enjoy!. We meet up with Lancaster’s Events and Promotions Manager Lisa Roddey for a full run down of what you can expect!
Rock Hill teacher earns grant to fund new student program
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Friday was not an ordinary day for social studies teacher Thomas Monza at Castle Heights Middle School. Monza was presented a $2,000 check from the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation to fund supplies for a new program for students that will involve e-Sport or video gaming.
cn2.com
Governor Henry McMaster Tours Fort Mill Manufacturing Company
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster, who is running for re-election and fresh off the debate stage, traveled to Fort Mill on this Thursday to visit the Schaeffler Company. While in town McMaster met with some of the company’s employees, and to see the manufacturing floor...
qcnews.com
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N, Huntersville Fire says
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a close call for a motorcyclist traveling on I-77 northbound in the Huntersville area when they wrecked, hit the guardrail, cutting their bike in half, according to Huntersville Fire. The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at...
cn2.com
Concerns for the Catawba River Creates New Claims Against New Indy
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New allegations are rising against the New Indy Paper Mill claiming that cancer causing pollution is being released into the Catawba River from the plant. Residents are demanding the mill to clean it up and threatening a lawsuit. According to a letter from Motley...
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
charlottemagazine.com
Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene
Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
