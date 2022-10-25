ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, SC

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mill, SC

The bustling town of Fort Mill in York County, South Carolina, is where modernity and nature coexist. Its suburban atmosphere attracts visitors and investors alike. Unique experiences and attractions in Fort Mill are anchored on the town’s traditions and culture. It also boasts prime businesses, which greatly boosts the...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Celebration of Life at Sol Cafe – Saturday, October 29

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sol Cafe located on Charlotte Avenue in Rock Hill is holding Dia De Los Muertos- A celebration of Life tomorrow – Saturday, October 29th. The event will feature a night of music, food, family, and life with an altar to celebrate loved ones who have left this earth and remember happy memories.
ROCK HILL, SC
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Located in York County, the South Carolina city of Rock Hill lies along the beautiful Catawba River and is just 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Though the city was founded in 1852 after a major railroad company decided to build a line through the area, it was not incorporated until long after the Civil War in 1892.
ROCK HILL, SC
fortmillsun.com

At Craft Axe Throwing in Fort Mill, No Axe-Perience is Needed

Craft Axe Throwing in Downtown Fort Mill opened in July and is quickly becoming a big hit for people looking for a little fear with their beer. People who try axe throwing are learning that the activity is quite safe and fun, said Manager Joseph Rempe. “The reason I think...
FORT MILL, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Skirmish at Caine Creek this Weekend in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Skirmish at Cain Creek Lancaster County this Weekend Saturday, October 29th and Sunday, October 30th. This is a Living History Encampment and Skirmish Reenactment that depicts what takes place during the War between the states. Camps open at 10 AM with the Skirmish...
LANCASTER, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 21-27)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 21 to 27:. • Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 85.5. Violation includes: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; slicer had old food debris; meat and cheese in walk-in had white growth build-up; turkey chubs and meat weren’t held cold enough; foods were not date marked; tomatoes and lettuce didn’t have time stamps; bleach wasn’t at proper concentration; and inspector saw rodent droppings and a dead rodent.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

New Indy’s Response to Claims of Catawba River Contamination

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New Indy Paper Mill in York County is responding to claims that its facility is leaking cancer-causing pollution into the Catawba River. A report is claiming cancer causing Die-oxin, as well as other pollutants, are being released into the Catawba River from the plant and residents are threatening a lawsuit and demanding the mill to clean it up,
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Tega Cay’s Halloween House Takes Scare to New Level

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There is one home in Tega Cay where the homeowner is using his talents, and the love of horror films, to create a Haunted House using his home as the backdrop. The Halloween House is the home of Eric Jentz in the Cameron...
TEGA CAY, SC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
cn2.com

Governor Henry McMaster Tours Fort Mill Manufacturing Company

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster, who is running for re-election and fresh off the debate stage, traveled to Fort Mill on this Thursday to visit the Schaeffler Company. While in town McMaster met with some of the company’s employees, and to see the manufacturing floor...
FORT MILL, SC
charlottemagazine.com

Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene

Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

