TAMU-K hosts annual golf tournament to support students
KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M University-Kingsville golf program is hosting its fifth annual golf tournament, but this tournament is unlike any other because all the proceeds go right back into the program. "We rely on this tournament to help fund travel and help fund equipment and maybe even...
G-PISD Superintendent breaks down what is included in the $242.5 million school bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $242 million dollar school bond is on the ballot for residents within the Gregory-Portland Independent School District. Superintendent Michelle Cavazos is hoping voters will consider what the bond will mean for students and staff when heading to the polls. "We are at a unique...
Precautions are in place to keep kids safe during early voting, says CCISD chief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Schools, libraries and government offices throughout Nueces County are doubling as polling places until Nov. 8, as the 2022 midterm elections kick into high gear. But with new reports of violence on school campuses almost daily, and community members given access to schools in order...
thebendmag.com
The Gnarly Marlin Now Open at Cove Harbor in Rockport
The newest addition to Cove Harbor, located in Rockport, Texas, is finally here. The Gnarly Marlin Waterfront Eatery & Bar is a family-friendly establishment offering an all-new dining experience to the area. The restaurant made the move from Lake Travis to the Texas coast this past summer and is one...
Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrates 40 years of giving back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrated its 40-year anniversary this week. Executive Director Bea Hanson started her role 25 years ago and said they were distributing 179,000 pounds of food at the time. In 2022, she said they are distributing 74 times more than that--more than 13 million pounds.
New scholarship for TAMU-CC nursing program
A check for $50,000 was presented to the TAMU-Corpus Christi's College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Westside schools are “Promoting the Positives” in the 2nd Annual Garcia Navigator Walk
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2nd Annual Garcia Navigator Walk took place this weekend. 3NEWS spoke with Danny Noyola Jr., the proud principal of Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary. He couldn’t be happier with the community’s response to the district’s Navigator Walk. Staff, students and parents went to Prescott St. to celebrate academic accomplishments.
Día de los Muertos Festival returns to downtown Corpus Christi this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Día De Los Muertos street festival in downtown Corpus Christi is back after a two year hiatus. K Space Contemporary and Axis Tattoo are partnering to bring the festival back to downtown after taking two years off due to the pandemic. Día De...
Burn Pits 360 hosts 'PACT Act' information session for South Texas veterans
ROBSTOWN, Texas — At their facility in Robstown Wednesday, Burn Pits 360 hosted multiple veterans support and resource groups from across the region to help inform local vets on all the benefits that are available to them, especially those that now come with the recent passage of the PACT Act.
Rethinking the way mental health crises are handled in the Coastal Bend area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local law enforcement joined quite a number of mental health service providers to discuss how to improve the way mental health crises are handled in our area. The discussion taking place on the campus of Del Mar College. Senior Corpus Christi Police Department officer Shawn...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Portland Target will be bigger than Corpus Christi location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Target coming to Portland will have a pharmacy, groceries, a Starbucks and curbside services, said developer Michael McLeod-Cobb on Wednesday. The new approximately 128,500 sq. ft. store will anchor in the new mixed-use Portland Town Center, which will have both commercial and residential space.
'Celebrate life. Live drug free.' Local schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students across the Coastal Bend are participating in National Red Ribbon Week, a week-long campaign in October that raises awareness of drug, tobacco and alcohol prevention. Under this year’s theme of “Celebrate life. Live drug free,” schools held parades in their area and even made...
Local business holds 1st annual 'spooky festival' for kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Festive activities continued throughout the Coastal Bend over the weekend, as the 1st annual 'Spooky Festival' included a petting zoo, pony rides, moon jumps, and pumpkin decorating. The best part about the event was that the fun and candy were free. Goodie bags, and snack...
Our favorite local Halloween decorations
Tombs of terror in Ingleside, shaky skeletons in Portland, towering villains in Corpus Christi, and possessed phantoms in Portland are a few of the spooky things you will see.
YMCA of the Coastal Bend gets into the Halloween spirit with trunk-or-treat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier Friday the YMCA of the Coastal Bend got in the Halloween spirit a little early. The organization held their free trunk-or-treat event in the YMCA parking lot. Families got to enjoy an afternoon with fun activities before Halloween night. Gwen Rupert, Interim CEO for...
Here's how you can help feed 1,000 Corpus Christi families this Thanksgiving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 34 million Americans are living with food insecurity everyday, according to the USDA. These families lack consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. In Nueces County, more than 22 percent of children live...
TAMU-K partners with Tuloso-Midway to expand dual credit for students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school students at Tuloso-Midway will now have more access to dual credit courses thanks to a new partnership with Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Leaders with the school district and university gathered in Kingsville Tuesday to celebrate the new partnership. Tuloso-Midway Superintendent Steve VanMatre said their...
Gov. Greg Abbott visits Corpus Christi for Get out the Vote Rally
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was in the Coastal Bend Thursday for his get out the Vote Rally. The event took place downtown at Brewster Street Ice House. The visit comes as early voting continues. Both Abbott and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke are making a big push to get out the vote.
South Texas Botanical Gardens displays new eco-friendly Christmas tree
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens is in the process of welcoming it's newest addition. The "Eco-Christmas Tree" is a piece by environmentalist artist Sheila Rogers. The goal is to teach people about conservation and recycling, while also bringing the Plumeria Garden exhibit to life. "We...
