Read full article on original website
Related
SF DA says DePape made it to 2nd floor of Pelosi home; Victim, suspect only 2 present at the time
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Why Massachusetts resisted Mitt Romney 2.0
Chris Doughty’s resume fit the mold of past successful GOP governors but the party faithful went in a different direction.
KATU.com
Schumer, Biden comments on hot mic could give insight into what's to come in November
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WRGB) — A conversation between top D.C. Democrats caught on camera Thursday could give some insight into what could be to come this November. President Joe Biden spent his Thursday afternoon in Syracuse, New York, and some eyebrows were raised as a hot mic caught an exchange on the tarmac between the president, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
GOP New Hampshire Senate nominee repeats hoax that kids are using litter boxes in schools
The Republican Senate nominee in New Hampshire shared at a Thursday event the hoax claim that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and use litter boxes in schools.
KATU.com
Assailant shouts 'Where's Nancy?'; attacks speaker's husband with hammer, sources say
WASHINGTON (TND) — An assailant who broke into Nancy Pelosi's California home Friday and attacked the House speaker's husband shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?!" a source told The Associatetd Press. A phrase eerily similar to the chants a pro-Trump mob shouted as they stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, and tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election.
Comments / 0