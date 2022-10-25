ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Schumer, Biden comments on hot mic could give insight into what's to come in November

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WRGB) — A conversation between top D.C. Democrats caught on camera Thursday could give some insight into what could be to come this November. President Joe Biden spent his Thursday afternoon in Syracuse, New York, and some eyebrows were raised as a hot mic caught an exchange on the tarmac between the president, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Assailant shouts 'Where's Nancy?'; attacks speaker's husband with hammer, sources say

WASHINGTON (TND) — An assailant who broke into Nancy Pelosi's California home Friday and attacked the House speaker's husband shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?!" a source told The Associatetd Press. A phrase eerily similar to the chants a pro-Trump mob shouted as they stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, and tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election.
