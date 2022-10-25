ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Patriots' Jakobi Meyers admits he was surprised Mac Jones was benched vs. Bears: 'It was an ugly situation'

By Jacob Camenker
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Patriots vs. Jets on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game

The Jets will host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium for a showdown between two AFC East rivals. If you looked at this Week 8 matchup before the start of the season, you probably wouldn't have expected it to matter much in the NFL's bigger picture. Instead, this matchup between New York and New England could have wild card implications down the line.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Tom Brady going to retire? What Buccaneers QB has said about NFL future amid disappointing 2022 season

It appears as if Tom Brady will not ride off into the sunset as he might have hoped, at least if the Buccaneers' season is any indication. The 45-year-old quarterback, who returned from a brief foray into retirement to play yet another season in Tampa Bay, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his NFL career. Offensive struggles and a switch to first-year coach Todd Bowles have made for a largely disappointing 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

How long is Ja'Marr Chase out? Latest injury updates, timeline for return to Bengals

The Bengals are expected to be without Ja'Marr Chase, the team's top offensive weapon and one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, for several weeks. The second-year receiver is dealing with a hip injury suffered in his and Joe Burrow's Week 6 return to New Orleans. He had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 victory over the Saints, and exhibited no obvious injury during or after the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Week 8 Weather Updates: Wind, rain in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Fantasy football owners haven't had too many weather-related issues to worry about the past couple of weeks, but the Week 8 NFL weather forecast features a few spots where rain and wind could be minor worries. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know ahead of your start 'em sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen file for divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy in the moment.
FLORIDA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury

The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce, explained: A relationship timeline since Buccaneers QB's retirement indecision

Celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have long been one of the crown jewels of the sports and entertainment world. However, that's come to an end. Brady announced he and Bundchen finalized their divorce after months of rumors that the couple, which has been together since 2007, were living in separate houses.
FLORIDA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL trade rumors: 12 players most likely to be traded at the 2022 deadline

The NFL trade deadline for the 2022 season is set for next Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Although there's already been some blockbuster deals made — Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, Robert Quinn to the Eagles and James Robinson to the Jets — expect a few more moves to happen, either to help contending teams or increase draft capital for other teams.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Week 8 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

It's another light NFL Sunday slate, as there is yet another London game that will take some action away from the main afternoon windows. The Broncos and the Jaguars are crossing the pond to play at Wembley Stadium in Week 8. That extra stand-alone game will lighten the NFL Sunday load a bit; so, too, will the bye-week absences of the Chargers and the Chiefs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy