Patriots' Jakobi Meyers admits he was surprised Mac Jones was benched vs. Bears: 'It was an ugly situation'

Ravens vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore send Tom Brady, Tampa Bay to 3-5
The narrative leading up to Thursday night's NFL Week 8 game in Tampa was all about the Buccaneers' struggles, and that storyline won't be going away anytime soon after a 27-22 home loss to the Ravens. After coming out hot with 10 points in the first quarter, Tampa Bay's offense...
What channel is Patriots vs. Jets on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game
The Jets will host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium for a showdown between two AFC East rivals. If you looked at this Week 8 matchup before the start of the season, you probably wouldn't have expected it to matter much in the NFL's bigger picture. Instead, this matchup between New York and New England could have wild card implications down the line.
Why ESPN's Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are calling Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The NFL is headed overseas in Week 8 for a matchup between the Jaguars and Broncos in London. Jacksonville and Denver will head to Wembley Stadium to take part in the third NFL game played off of U.S. soil this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted two NFL games...
Is Tom Brady going to retire? What Buccaneers QB has said about NFL future amid disappointing 2022 season
It appears as if Tom Brady will not ride off into the sunset as he might have hoped, at least if the Buccaneers' season is any indication. The 45-year-old quarterback, who returned from a brief foray into retirement to play yet another season in Tampa Bay, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his NFL career. Offensive struggles and a switch to first-year coach Todd Bowles have made for a largely disappointing 2022 season.
Has Tom Brady ever lost three games in a row? Bucs QB on longest losing streak in 20 years
Tom Brady is still making history. It's just painful history. It was a night to forget for Brady and the Buccaneers on Thursday. Not only was Tampa Bay downed by Baltimore in a juiceless, 27-22 home loss, but Brady also hit some career lows in the matchup. Brady was flirting...
How long is Ja'Marr Chase out? Latest injury updates, timeline for return to Bengals
The Bengals are expected to be without Ja'Marr Chase, the team's top offensive weapon and one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, for several weeks. The second-year receiver is dealing with a hip injury suffered in his and Joe Burrow's Week 6 return to New Orleans. He had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 victory over the Saints, and exhibited no obvious injury during or after the game.
Ryan Fitzpatrick rips 'broken' Tom Brady, Buccaneers offense after another dud on 'Thursday Night Football'
Of all the NFL's simmering beefs, few are as curious as Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick. The future Hall of Famer and veteran QB-turned-television analyst haven't always seen eye-to-eye over the years, with Fitzmagic accusing the GOAT of disliking him on more than one occasion. Whether it was refusing to...
NFL Week 8 Weather Updates: Wind, rain in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Fantasy football owners haven't had too many weather-related issues to worry about the past couple of weeks, but the Week 8 NFL weather forecast features a few spots where rain and wind could be minor worries. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know ahead of your start 'em sit 'em decisions.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen file for divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy in the moment.
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds for Hendon Hooker, other top candidates to win 2022 award
The Heisman Trophy race will heat up in November. The top candidates, however, are looking to make a statement on Halloween weekend. That includes top contender Hendon Hooker, who has another showcase game for No. 3 Tennessee against No. 19 Kentucky and projected first-round pick Will Levis. Quarterback C.J. Stroud...
Mark Andrews injury update: Ravens TE leaves 'Thursday Night Football' with shoulder injury
The Ravens' offense struggled in the first half on "Thursday Night Football," and Lamar Jackson was without his top receiving option for the rest of the contest. Tight end Mark Andrews left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. The team first announced that Andrews was questionable to return and then said later that he was out.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce, explained: A relationship timeline since Buccaneers QB's retirement indecision
Celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have long been one of the crown jewels of the sports and entertainment world. However, that's come to an end. Brady announced he and Bundchen finalized their divorce after months of rumors that the couple, which has been together since 2007, were living in separate houses.
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
NFL trade rumors: 12 players most likely to be traded at the 2022 deadline
The NFL trade deadline for the 2022 season is set for next Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Although there's already been some blockbuster deals made — Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, Robert Quinn to the Eagles and James Robinson to the Jets — expect a few more moves to happen, either to help contending teams or increase draft capital for other teams.
NFL Week 8 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
It's another light NFL Sunday slate, as there is yet another London game that will take some action away from the main afternoon windows. The Broncos and the Jaguars are crossing the pond to play at Wembley Stadium in Week 8. That extra stand-alone game will lighten the NFL Sunday load a bit; so, too, will the bye-week absences of the Chargers and the Chiefs.
