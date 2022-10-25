Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Police seize hundreds of marijuana plants from house fire in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Porterville Firefighters along with Porterville Police responded to a house fire where a room was discovered with hundreds of marijuana plants around 2 p.m. Monday in Porterville. Local first responders went to a home in the 800 block of West Westfield Avenue where a detached...
KMPH.com
School placed on lockdown due to shots fired in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — An elementary school was placed on lockdown due to a shooting nearby in Tulare County. Deputies were called to Ivanhoe Elementary School shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday for reports of shots fired. Detectives learned two cars were involved and the drivers were shooting at...
KMPH.com
Kings County dispatcher pleads for help as autistic daughter hits 14 days in the hospital
LEMOORE, Calif (FOX26) — Support for the family has been pouring in. One FOX26 viewer has made contact and offered to donate a hospital bed, as well as a lift, to the family in need. Another Facebook page, Hughes Newz, posted that they were donating $100 to the family,...
KMPH.com
Bakersfield police searching for missing at-risk woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk woman. The department said 28-year-old Gabrielle Villareal was last seen Monday, October 24, in the 700 block of 8th Street, near Lowell Park. She is described as a Hispanic, 5’3”...
KMPH.com
Lemoore custom car owner heads to Las Vegas for major car show
LEMOORE, Calif. — A man from Lemoore is headed to Las Vegas next week to participate in the SEMA car show. It’s a major show, it highlights thousands of different cars that are new and iconic. Melvin Roman’s 2022 Kia Stinger GT2 Scorpion Edition will be one of...
KMPH.com
Tulare County teacher featured on "Kelly Clarkson Show"
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — One Tulare County school got a financial shot in the arm Tuesday, courtesy of singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson, whose show airs locally on CW59, featured Monson-Sultana School Transitional Kindergarten teacher Kristyn Wagenleitner via video conference in her “What I’m liking” segment.
