Week 1 NBA overreactions: Pelicans are Western Conference favorite, Lakers should sit Russell Westbrook & more

ng-sportingnews.com
Is Russell Westbrook coming off the bench? Lakers' point guard status for NBA Friday game vs. Timberwolves
In search of their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Lakers are looking to shake things up. News broke ahead of their matchup with the Timberwolves on Friday that the Lakers were planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench and feature him in a reserve role "for the foreseeable future."
Three outrageous Luka Doncic stats and one mind-blowing pass powers Mavericks to win over Kevin Durant, Nets
Luka Doncic became the latest star to torch the Brooklyn Nets. Following in the footsteps of Giannis Antetokounmpo (43 points, 14 rebounds), Ja Morant (38 points, 7 assists) and Pascal Siakam (37 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists), Doncic delivered a tour de force in Brooklyn on Thursday. The MVP favorite finished with 41 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds and one of the most outrageous passes you'll ever see.
Can Doc Rivers solve 76ers’ biggest problems? Fixes, predictions for Philadelphia's coach hot seat dilemma
The 76ers haven't exactly gotten off to a hot start. Coming into Friday's matchup against the Raptors, Philadelphia sports a 1-4 record and is stuck looking up at teams in the East that many thought would be lottery bound. The good news for 76ers fans is it's early. The bad...
Lakers to retire George Mikan's jersey on Sunday
The Los Angeles Lakers have a very storied past, yet many people have forgotten or simply ignore their history prior to moving to Southern California. From 1947 to 1960, they played in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where they were the NBA’s first dynasty, winning five championships in six seasons in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
How long is Deandre Ayton out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Suns center
Suns star center Deandre Ayton left Friday night's win over the Pelicans with an ankle injury, leaving Phoenix shorthanded in its frontcourt. Ayton suffered the injury in the first quarter when he pulled up for a midrange jumper and landed on Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas' foot. He did not return...
Why did Spurs waive Joshua Primo? San Antonio shockingly parts ways with 2021 first-round draft pick
The Spurs stunned the NBA world on Friday night, announcing shortly before their game against the Bulls that they had waived Joshua Primo. The 19-year-old guard, who was in the midst of his second season with San Antonio, leaves the team after playing in just four games this season. "It...
Jordan Davis Potentially Out for Several Weeks
Former Georgia Bulldog and current Philadelphia Eagle Jordan Davis could be sidelined for several weeks after an ankle injury.
Klay Thompson responds to Charles Barkley who thinks Warriors guard is not the same player: 'It hurt my heart'
Klay Thompson wants Charles Barkley to cut him some slack. The Warriors' 32-year-old All-Star — still clearly recovering from injuries that sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons — used the Warriors' post-game press conference to fire back unprompted at the Hall of Famer and TNT commentator.
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
