Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Ankeny Christian Academy qualifies for first state tournament with sweep of Sidney
(Atlantic) -- Ankeny Christian Academy made history on Wednesday night, claiming their first state volleyball qualification with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-23 win over Sidney in a 1A regional final. The Eagles (36-3) won a 14-tie opening set before controlling much of the second and third frames and held off a...
kmaland.com
Falls City's Jones to continue softball career at Northern State
(Falls City) -- Falls City’s record-breaking star catcher Madi Jones will play softball at the next level with Northern State. Jones, who owns six school records with the Tigers, recently committed to Northern State and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday. “A couple years ago, I started...
kmaland.com
Auburn hoping to bounce back, avenge early loss to Ashland-Greenwood
(Auburn) -- Despite last week's stumble, the Auburn football team is into the playoffs for the third straight year, the fifth time in the past six seasons and the 19th in program history. The Bulldogs come into the Class C1 postseason at 6-3 after last week's 10-0 loss to Nebraska...
kmaland.com
3 Maryville volleyball players earn All-District honors
(KMAland) -- Three Maryville volleyball players have been honored with All-District honors. Rylee Vierthaler and Kennedy Kurz were both named First Team selections while Anastyn Pettlon was picked to the Second Team. Maryville dropped a four-set district final to Benton on Monday night.
kmaland.com
Ashland-Greenwood opens another playoff appearance with familiar foe
(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s seemingly annual postseason appearance gets started this Friday evening when they open their Class C1 state playoff run with a home matchup against Auburn. The Bluejays (8-1) are in the playoffs for the 15th time in school history. It also marks their fifth in a row...
kmaland.com
Stanberry turns the page to postseason, set to host Nodaway Valley
(Stanberry) -- Stanberry is moving on from their season-ending three-game losing streak with hopes of changing their fate when the postseason begins on Friday. The Bulldogs (3-5) struggled down the stretch against some of the state’s top teams, dropping games to North Andrew, East Atchison and Worth County – three squads with a combined 24-3 record.
kmaland.com
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
kmaland.com
Robert Martin (Bob) Fischer, 81, Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri. Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M. Visitation End: 5:00 P.M. Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Barbara Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Richard J. Moore, Jr, 64, previously from Clarinda and Bedford
Funeral Home:Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home- Independence, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Barbara Shook, 82, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
CRHC showcases new rehab, sports medicine facility
(Clarinda) -- Buzz was abundant in Clarinda Wednesday night as the Clarinda Regional Health Center officially unveiled its newest facility. CRHC held a community open house for its new Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine facility, including guided tours from staff, a "duck pluck" fundraiser, and speeches from CEO Chuck Nordyke, Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill, Director of Therapy Services Emily Wood, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Iowa Director Theresa Greenfield -- whose agency funded the new building's construction. Nordyke tells KMA News he was pleased with the large turnout and interest from the community.
kmaland.com
Clarinda schools boast enrollment hike
(Clarinda) -- Despite increased enrollment numbers, at least one Clarinda School Board member expresses concern over students leaving the district. Stressing that the numbers are preliminary, School Business Official Nancy McKinnon told the board Wednesday evening that the district's certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year totaled 989.16 students--an increase of 21 students over the 2021-22 academic year, and about one shy of the district's pre-COVID-19 enrollment numbers. Though 126 students open-enrolled into the district so far this school year, board member Paul Boysen sounded an alarm over the 76 students open enrolling out.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man booked on Nevada warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on out of state warrant Wednesday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says 56-year-old Gregory Richardson was arrested around 6:15 p.m. on an active state of Nevada warrant for non support of a child or neglect. Authorities say Richardson's arrest came after officers went to 907 7th Street in Shenandoah looking for a male with an active Nevada warrant.
kmaland.com
Red Oak schools post slight dip in enrollment
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are optimistic despite a decrease in enrollment this year. That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who tells KMA News his district sits at 1,034 students for its certified enrollment for the 2022-23 school year, a decrease of 39 students from the previous year. October 15 was the deadline for Iowa districts to submit certified enrollment reports for this school year. Despite the decline, Lorenz says he and his staff will continue to focus on the ways they can improve the school's offerings to draw more students back to the district.
kmaland.com
Wohlers: we're in uncharted territories for fire fuel conditions
(Glenwood) -- Following a rash of grass and field fires throughout the region this past weekend, conservation advocates are urging residents to take extra precautions. Large field fires struck several counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including a 750-acre brush fire in Montgomery County, 350 acres in Fremont County, over 3,000 acres in Harrison County, and several fires sweeping through southern Lancaster County in southeast Nebraska. Kody Wohlers is the Director of the Loess Hills Land Stewardship with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Wohlers tells KMA News the region is in uncharted territory with the severity of dry conditions.
kmaland.com
FMTC fiber installations underway in rural Red Oak, Clarinda, Bedford, Gravity
(Stanton) -- Installations are underway for multiple rural fiber projects in KMAland. That's according to Farmers Mutual Telephone Company Chief Experience Officer Doug Pals, who reported the progress for the rural Red Oak, rural Bedford and Gravity, and the rural Clarinda projects. All three projects, totaling over $10 million, are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Reconnect program. Pals says installations have already begun for the nearly 800 customers signed up for the project.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man booked for driving while revoked
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest early Thursday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 43-year-old Kim Jack Douglas Trost was arrested shortly after midnight in the 1600 block of 200th Street for driving while revoked. Trost was taken to the Montgomery County...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man faces driving while revoked charge
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest Wednesday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 54-year-old Curtis Blacketer was arrested around 11:45 p.m. for driving while revoked. Authorities say Blacketer's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at the corner of Highway 48 and California Street in Essex.
Comments / 0