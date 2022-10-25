(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are optimistic despite a decrease in enrollment this year. That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who tells KMA News his district sits at 1,034 students for its certified enrollment for the 2022-23 school year, a decrease of 39 students from the previous year. October 15 was the deadline for Iowa districts to submit certified enrollment reports for this school year. Despite the decline, Lorenz says he and his staff will continue to focus on the ways they can improve the school's offerings to draw more students back to the district.

