Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Completes Investigation Into ‘All Out’ Backstage Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Now, that investigation is in the past, and we are seeing how the company is handling things.
wrestletalk.com
Major WWE/NJPW Heat Update, ‘Toxic’ AEW Locker Room, The Rock’s Daughter Shocking WWE Debut – News Bulletin – October 26, 2022
We’ve got a major WWE/NJPW heat update, more news of the ‘toxic’ AEW locker room, The Rock’s daughter making her shocking WWE debut, and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for October 26, 2022.
The Elite (Kenny Omega And Young Bucks) 'Erased' In Vignette On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a vignette aired going through the history of The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) where the trio were "erased" out of moments as their words faded. Omega and the Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) are Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion and three of the most decorated wrestlers in company history.
nodq.com
Former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars have reportedly signed contracts with AEW
Fightful.com is reporting that former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time, multi-year contracts with AEW. It was noted that Maria has only signed as a talent despite her expressing interest in helping Tony Khan with the ROH women’s division. In addition to them, Bennett’s...
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Blasts Former WWE Star’s Time In AEW
Jim Cornette has commented on one former WWE star’s time in AEW, branding them a “disappointment since the start.”. Malakai Black exploded into AEW following his release from WWE and made a name for himself instantly as he laid out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his Black Mass spin kick. Black then entered into a feud with Rhodes that saw him pick up two big wins over The American Nightmare.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Blasted After Reports of Him Possibly Buying Out CM Punk’s AEW Contract
AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of love for professional wrestling and no one can doubt that. However, things have not been going well for him regarding his reputation. The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. They then got involved in a brawl backstage and were subsequently suspended. In fact, AEW is in talks of buying out CM Punk’s contract.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Defended In Huge Way After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Dynamite Matches Announced For November 2
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (October 26) multiple big matches were already set for next week’s show. Teased in a brief backstage segment on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette will have a sit down interview with Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Also announced, Darby Allin will take...
wrestletalk.com
Another Star Officially Signs With AEW
Following The Kingdom signing with AEW, a notable update has emerged on former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods. Woods has recently been teaming with Tony Nese. The duo notably challenged for The Acclaimed’s AEW Tag Team Championship on the October 21 edition of Rampage. Per Fightful Select (subscription required),...
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Hasn’t Heard From AEW Since All Out Brawl
CM Punk defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship at All Out. Punk verbally eviscerated Page, Colt Cabana and The Elite during the post-show scrum and that led to a huge brawl backstage. There’s been a lack of active verbal communication between AEW and Punk since the brawl.
wrestlinginc.com
Clarification On Maria Kanellis And Others Reportedly Signing With AEW - Exclusive
Update, 4:21pm EST: Wrestling Inc. can now confirm that Taven, Maria, and Mike officially signed their AEW deals this afternoon. Following their debut in All Elite Wrestling two weeks back, Fightful Select reported today that The Kingdom's Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven have signed multi-year contracts with the company. However, Wrestling Inc. can confirm that while the trio has been offered those deals, they have yet to sign them, at least not yet. With that said, it sounds like the three former Ring of Honor stars should be signing them soon.
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Star Debuts
A new WWE star has made their debut at a taping tonight (October 25) in Florida, find out all the details!. A new WWE star has made their debut at a taping for NXT Level Up ahead of tonight’s edition of NXT live on USA Network. Jakara Jackson has...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Announces Replacement Match Following Star’s Double Booking
AEW announced several matches for this week’s episode (October 28) of AEW Rampage on TNT during last night’s AEW Dynamite show, including a tag team match pitting Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club against 2point0’s Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society.
wrestletalk.com
Brett Lauderdale Comments On GCW Returning To Hammerstein Ballroom
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has commented on Game Changer Wrestling returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom. Game Changer Wrestling produced their biggest show to date when it held The WRLD on GCW event from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City 0n January 23. The show broke the company’s all-time viewership...
wrestletalk.com
Major Changes Coming To AEW TV Soon?
Warner Bros Discovery wants to do a long-term deal with AEW but this could also see changes to the way AEW is presented on television. As previously reported, 2023 will see both companies enter negotiations as their current deal ends at the end of that year. On the latest edition...
wrestletalk.com
Chaos Ensues After AEW Dynamite Main Event
After a successful defense of the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley faced an entirely different kind of attack!. After MJF instructed The Firm to stay away from Jon Moxley earlier in the show, a shocking attack to end AEW Dynamite. With a backstage segment noting that someone had chained the...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Promises Blood And A Win On October 26 Dynamite
An AEW star has guaranteed some blood and a win heading into tonight’s Dynamite. Over the weekend, All Elite Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo on the October 26 edition of Dynamite. Moxley is coming off a successful defense...
