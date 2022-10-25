Update, 4:21pm EST: Wrestling Inc. can now confirm that Taven, Maria, and Mike officially signed their AEW deals this afternoon. Following their debut in All Elite Wrestling two weeks back, Fightful Select reported today that The Kingdom's Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven have signed multi-year contracts with the company. However, Wrestling Inc. can confirm that while the trio has been offered those deals, they have yet to sign them, at least not yet. With that said, it sounds like the three former Ring of Honor stars should be signing them soon.

