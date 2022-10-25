ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

wrestletalk.com

8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks

One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
ringsidenews.com

AEW Completes Investigation Into ‘All Out’ Backstage Brawl

The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Now, that investigation is in the past, and we are seeing how the company is handling things.
nodq.com

Former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars have reportedly signed contracts with AEW

Fightful.com is reporting that former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time, multi-year contracts with AEW. It was noted that Maria has only signed as a talent despite her expressing interest in helping Tony Khan with the ROH women’s division. In addition to them, Bennett’s...
wrestletalk.com

Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?

Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
wrestletalk.com

Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV

Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
tjrwrestling.net

Jim Cornette Blasts Former WWE Star’s Time In AEW

Jim Cornette has commented on one former WWE star’s time in AEW, branding them a “disappointment since the start.”. Malakai Black exploded into AEW following his release from WWE and made a name for himself instantly as he laid out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his Black Mass spin kick. Black then entered into a feud with Rhodes that saw him pick up two big wins over The American Nightmare.
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Blasted After Reports of Him Possibly Buying Out CM Punk’s AEW Contract

AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of love for professional wrestling and no one can doubt that. However, things have not been going well for him regarding his reputation. The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. They then got involved in a brawl backstage and were subsequently suspended. In fact, AEW is in talks of buying out CM Punk’s contract.
ringsidenews.com

CM Punk Defended In Huge Way After AEW All Out Brawl

The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
wrestletalk.com

AEW Dynamite Matches Announced For November 2

On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (October 26) multiple big matches were already set for next week’s show. Teased in a brief backstage segment on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette will have a sit down interview with Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Also announced, Darby Allin will take...
wrestletalk.com

Another Star Officially Signs With AEW

Following The Kingdom signing with AEW, a notable update has emerged on former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods. Woods has recently been teaming with Tony Nese. The duo notably challenged for The Acclaimed’s AEW Tag Team Championship on the October 21 edition of Rampage. Per Fightful Select (subscription required),...
ringsidenews.com

CM Punk Hasn’t Heard From AEW Since All Out Brawl

CM Punk defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship at All Out. Punk verbally eviscerated Page, Colt Cabana and The Elite during the post-show scrum and that led to a huge brawl backstage. There’s been a lack of active verbal communication between AEW and Punk since the brawl.
wrestlinginc.com

Clarification On Maria Kanellis And Others Reportedly Signing With AEW - Exclusive

Update, 4:21pm EST: Wrestling Inc. can now confirm that Taven, Maria, and Mike officially signed their AEW deals this afternoon. Following their debut in All Elite Wrestling two weeks back, Fightful Select reported today that The Kingdom's Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven have signed multi-year contracts with the company. However, Wrestling Inc. can confirm that while the trio has been offered those deals, they have yet to sign them, at least not yet. With that said, it sounds like the three former Ring of Honor stars should be signing them soon.
wrestletalk.com

New WWE Star Debuts

A new WWE star has made their debut at a taping tonight (October 25) in Florida, find out all the details!. A new WWE star has made their debut at a taping for NXT Level Up ahead of tonight’s edition of NXT live on USA Network. Jakara Jackson has...
FLORIDA STATE
wrestletalk.com

AEW Announces Replacement Match Following Star’s Double Booking

AEW announced several matches for this week’s episode (October 28) of AEW Rampage on TNT during last night’s AEW Dynamite show, including a tag team match pitting Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club against 2point0’s Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society.
wrestletalk.com

Brett Lauderdale Comments On GCW Returning To Hammerstein Ballroom

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has commented on Game Changer Wrestling returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom. Game Changer Wrestling produced their biggest show to date when it held The WRLD on GCW event from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City 0n January 23. The show broke the company’s all-time viewership...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestletalk.com

Major Changes Coming To AEW TV Soon?

Warner Bros Discovery wants to do a long-term deal with AEW but this could also see changes to the way AEW is presented on television. As previously reported, 2023 will see both companies enter negotiations as their current deal ends at the end of that year. On the latest edition...
wrestletalk.com

Chaos Ensues After AEW Dynamite Main Event

After a successful defense of the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley faced an entirely different kind of attack!. After MJF instructed The Firm to stay away from Jon Moxley earlier in the show, a shocking attack to end AEW Dynamite. With a backstage segment noting that someone had chained the...
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Promises Blood And A Win On October 26 Dynamite

An AEW star has guaranteed some blood and a win heading into tonight’s Dynamite. Over the weekend, All Elite Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo on the October 26 edition of Dynamite. Moxley is coming off a successful defense...

