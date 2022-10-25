ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen file for divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy in the moment.
FLORIDA STATE
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Darren Waller, more affecting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

As teams posted their initial practice reports of the week, fantasy football owners with banged-up pass catchers like DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Darren Waller, Michael Thomas, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Allen Lazard need to stay in the know on their most recent injury updates. Knowing these players' current statuses plays a key role in spotting potential sleepers and navigating your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Is Tom Brady going to retire? What Buccaneers QB has said about NFL future amid disappointing 2022 season

It appears as if Tom Brady will not ride off into the sunset as he might have hoped, at least if the Buccaneers' season is any indication. The 45-year-old quarterback, who returned from a brief foray into retirement to play yet another season in Tampa Bay, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his NFL career. Offensive struggles and a switch to first-year coach Todd Bowles have made for a largely disappointing 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
How long is Ja'Marr Chase out? Latest injury updates, timeline for return to Bengals

The Bengals are expected to be without Ja'Marr Chase, the team's top offensive weapon and one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, for several weeks. The second-year receiver is dealing with a hip injury suffered in his and Joe Burrow's Week 6 return to New Orleans. He had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 victory over the Saints, and exhibited no obvious injury during or after the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bills-Packers single-game tournaments

In the last game of the Week 8 Sunday NFL slate, the 5-1 Buffalo Bills look to add to their lead in the AFC East standings, welcoming in the reeling 3-4 Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Bills enter this cross-conference battle as 11-point favorites, with the over/under set at 47 total points. This primetime matchup features numerous big-named players on both sides of the field, making it enjoyable for DFS players to throw a FanDuel single-game lineup together to cap off their weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL trade rumors: 12 players most likely to be traded at the 2022 deadline

The NFL trade deadline for the 2022 season is set for next Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Although there's already been some blockbuster deals made — Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, Robert Quinn to the Eagles and James Robinson to the Jets — expect a few more moves to happen, either to help contending teams or increase draft capital for other teams.

