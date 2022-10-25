Read full article on original website
What channel is Patriots vs. Jets on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game
The Jets will host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium for a showdown between two AFC East rivals. If you looked at this Week 8 matchup before the start of the season, you probably wouldn't have expected it to matter much in the NFL's bigger picture. Instead, this matchup between New York and New England could have wild card implications down the line.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich ‘safe’ entering Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 NFL season viewed as the team to beat in the AFC South with head
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen file for divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy in the moment.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Darren Waller, more affecting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
As teams posted their initial practice reports of the week, fantasy football owners with banged-up pass catchers like DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Darren Waller, Michael Thomas, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Allen Lazard need to stay in the know on their most recent injury updates. Knowing these players' current statuses plays a key role in spotting potential sleepers and navigating your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Why ESPN's Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are calling Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The NFL is headed overseas in Week 8 for a matchup between the Jaguars and Broncos in London. Jacksonville and Denver will head to Wembley Stadium to take part in the third NFL game played off of U.S. soil this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted two NFL games...
Is Tom Brady going to retire? What Buccaneers QB has said about NFL future amid disappointing 2022 season
It appears as if Tom Brady will not ride off into the sunset as he might have hoped, at least if the Buccaneers' season is any indication. The 45-year-old quarterback, who returned from a brief foray into retirement to play yet another season in Tampa Bay, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his NFL career. Offensive struggles and a switch to first-year coach Todd Bowles have made for a largely disappointing 2022 season.
Why Tom Brady, Buccaneers will be behind Falcons or Panthers in NFC South standings after Week 8
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were supposed to roll over the NFC South, otherwise known as the NFL's weakest division in 2022. Now, they will be in second place at the halfway point of the season. Tampa Bay lost a third consecutive game with Thursday night's 27-22 home loss to...
How long is Ja'Marr Chase out? Latest injury updates, timeline for return to Bengals
The Bengals are expected to be without Ja'Marr Chase, the team's top offensive weapon and one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, for several weeks. The second-year receiver is dealing with a hip injury suffered in his and Joe Burrow's Week 6 return to New Orleans. He had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 victory over the Saints, and exhibited no obvious injury during or after the game.
Why does Dusty Baker use toothpicks? Explaining Astros manager's long-time habit
Dusty Baker has been a fixture in MLB dugouts for a long time. The current Astros manager has been at the helm of different teams teams for 25 years, during which time fans have become accustomed to many of his tendencies and some of his quirks. Perhaps no trait is...
Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds for Hendon Hooker, other top candidates to win 2022 award
The Heisman Trophy race will heat up in November. The top candidates, however, are looking to make a statement on Halloween weekend. That includes top contender Hendon Hooker, who has another showcase game for No. 3 Tennessee against No. 19 Kentucky and projected first-round pick Will Levis. Quarterback C.J. Stroud...
Did Le'Veon Bell win? What happened in boxing fight vs. Uriah Hall on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard
Le’Veon Bell entered the ring for his first professional boxing fight Saturday. He faced a legitimate fighter in Uriah Hall, a UFC veteran who left MMA just a few months ago. Bell put forth a valiant effort, but he exited the ring with only props from his peers. Hall...
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bills-Packers single-game tournaments
In the last game of the Week 8 Sunday NFL slate, the 5-1 Buffalo Bills look to add to their lead in the AFC East standings, welcoming in the reeling 3-4 Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Bills enter this cross-conference battle as 11-point favorites, with the over/under set at 47 total points. This primetime matchup features numerous big-named players on both sides of the field, making it enjoyable for DFS players to throw a FanDuel single-game lineup together to cap off their weekend.
NFL trade rumors: 12 players most likely to be traded at the 2022 deadline
The NFL trade deadline for the 2022 season is set for next Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Although there's already been some blockbuster deals made — Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, Robert Quinn to the Eagles and James Robinson to the Jets — expect a few more moves to happen, either to help contending teams or increase draft capital for other teams.
