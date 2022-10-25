Read full article on original website
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
The HCI Committee and Charleston's MissionThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
WDEF
Bradley Central Needs Win Over Maryville to Earn Home Playoff Game
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Friday’s regular season finale will mark Bradley Central’s 7th home game of the year. And they’ve got a chance to get an 8th home game. Bradley Central has already secured a playoff berth, but they’ll earn a home playoff game, if they can beat Maryville Friday. Of course beating Maryville is a tall order. Then again, Cleveland did it this season, handing the Rebels their first region loss in 22 years. The Bears would love to make Maryville miserable again.
WDEF
CSAS Beats Lakeland Prep 4-0 in State Soccer Tournament
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) CSAS won their quarterfinal match in the state soccer tournament on Wednesday. The Patriots defea. ted Lakeland Prep 4-0 playing at Chattanooga Christian.
WDEF
UTC Women Picked to Finish 5th in the SoCon
(gomocs.com) ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Chattanooga senior Abbey Cornelius was selected to the Southern Conference Preseason All-Conference Team by the league coaches, the SoCon office announced Wednesday at the 2022-23 Southern Conference Media Day presented by Ingles luncheon. Cornelius is a two-time All-Conference selection and has twice earned a spot...
WDEF
Chattanooga Mocs Prepare For Another Ranked Opponent in Furman
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Mocs have been a top ten team for weeks now, and it seems they have to earn that ranking every week given their schedule. No cupcake for UTC this weekend as they continue their SoCon grind. Coach Wright celebrated a big win over 11th ranked Mercer last week. This...
wcyb.com
Greeneville girls soccer sets out to make new history in Chattanooga
The Greeneville girls soccer team left on Tuesday for their eighth straight appearance in the state tournament and 10th in school history. Nine off those appearances and four of their championships were in Murfreesboro. The Greene Devils enjoyed their trip to Chattanooga last season, even though they came up short...
carolinajournal.com
NC volleyball injury should renew call to protect girls’ sports
A single spike in a western N.C. high school girls’ volleyball game has grabbed the attention of people around the world and reignited the debate over whether males belong in girls’ sports. In the September game — between Hiawassee Dam High in Cherokee County and Highlands High in Macon County — a male Highlands player who identifies as a girl delivered a brutal spike directly into the face of a female Hiawasee Dam player.
Leslie Jordan to be Honored by Hometown, ‘Cherished Son of Chattanooga’
Following Leslie Jordan’s untimely death, his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, will honor the actor as “one of the cherished sons of Chattanooga.” According to TMZ, Jordan was a treasure to his community, and one of his family members reached out to the city about getting a facility to honor his legacy. The city of Chattanooga […]
mymix1041.com
$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN
There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
mymix1041.com
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food
Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
All-boys Chattanooga charter school coming to Knoxville
The team behind Chattanooga Preparatory School has plans to open an all-boys public charter school in another East Tennessee city.
WDEF
Friends in Chattanooga Remember Leslie Jordan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Leslie Jordan was an icon to so many here in the Tennessee Valley and across the world. For those who got to know the man, they have many stories to tell. News 12’s Chip Chapman said that, “I have known Leslie going back decades, all the way back to the mid 80s when he was a student at UTC majoring in Theater Arts, and there was always something about Leslie where you knew one of these days, he was going to make it, and boy did he ever.”
WDEF
Search Still on for Rossville Murder Suspect
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- On August 1, Dakota Bradshaw was murdered at his home on East Peachtree Street in Rossville. Three suspects are already in custody, but one is still one on the loose. That suspect is 26 year old Darius Devon Woods of Chattanooga. He is a known gang member...
chattanoogapulse.com
Brainerd's Clarence T. Jones Observatory Spruces Up After Reopening This Fall
At 84 years old, the Clarence T. Jones Observatory in Brainerd is getting a bit of nip-and-tuck. Signs have been replaced with the same lettering as signs on the campus of UTC, which owns and operates the observatory and its space-piercing telescope—once the largest in the Southeast. Inside the...
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site
Charles Van Morgan was arrested after police responded to calls of a disturbance.
WTVC
3 charged after bus fight prompts brief lockdown at Central High School in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office now says 3 students involved in the school bus fracas are being charged with disorderly conduct. A HCSO release says the HCSO School Resource Unit is still investigating the report of the firearm. Depend on us to keep you posted.
WDEF
New details revealed in Rossville murder
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
utc.edu
Photo gallery: Student Government Association Bonfire
The annual Student Government Association Bonfire on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus took place on Oct. 24 on Chamberlain Field. Photographer Angela Foster was there to capture the event.
iheart.com
Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep
In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
WDEF
New Development Planned for Jefferson Heights
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Changes could be coming to the Jefferson Heights neighborhood off of Main Street in the coming weeks. A zoning change request has been put into the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission to change the 16th Street dead end off of Washington Street into a new hotel, restaurant, and retail space.
wpln.org
Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs
Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
