ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firefighternation.com

Tornado Damages TX Fire Station Roof

Oct. 25—Severe storms, which possibly included a tornado, damaged parts of Central Texas on Monday, October 24. While many areas of San Antonio didn’t experience a ton of rainfall, residents in Jarrell, which is about 12 miles north of Georgetown, are cleaning up after the thunderstorms roared through the city.
JARRELL, TX
fox44news.com

Railroad work in Waco to cause closures

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation will perform a full closure on the Interstate 35 frontage road this Friday, which will impact travelers. TxDOT will be conducting railroad work which will require a full frontage road closure at the I-35 frontage road and Research Avenue in Waco. A detour will be in place which will direct northbound travelers onto the I-35 on-ramp, just past N Loop 340. Southbound traffic will be directed to the off-ramp at Meyers Lane to Pecan Avenue.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Tornado near Jarrell damages dozens of homes, businesses

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged by a tornado overnight in Williamson County. Most of the severe damage happened off County Road 237. Unfortunately, a handful of homes that were under construction collapsed. "What we saw from the air today was at least three dozen...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Lake Waco water levels fall to historic low

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The rainfall early this week in Waco and Central Texas did little to mitigate the effects of the ongoing drought and the water level at Lake Waco officially dropped to its lowest percentage on record. Lake Waco water levels are not impacted by rainfall. City officials...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco Fire responds to car fire in downtown

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is responded to a fire in downtown Waco Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the 200 block of 17th Street and Washington Street. Crews are responding to a car with a trailer on fire in...
WACO, TX
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
JARRELL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
JARRELL, TX
KCEN

Cunningham Road to be closed through Nov. 18

KILLEEN, Texas — A stretch of Cunningham Road in Killeen will be closed through mid-November, according to the City of Killeen's Engineering Division. The stretch of road from Stan Schlueter Loop to Elms Road will be closed to through traffic beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, and continuing through Nov. 18.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Body found at Rosebud cotton gin

ROSEBUD, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been found dead inside of a cotton gin in Rosebud. Falls County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the cotton gin on Wednesday night after getting a tip about the man. When the deputies arrived, the man was found dead from injuries sustained.
ROSEBUD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy