Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
KATC News
Murder indictments handed up in five separate cases
A Lafayette Parish grand jury has handed up murder indictments against eight people in five deaths.
UPDATE: Suspect of fatal shooting in Opelousas found
Officers say the OPD located 23-year-old Easton Shelvin Jr. of Opelousas last night at 10 pm for his involvement in the shooting.
theadvocate.com
Update: Accused robber who escaped Assumption jail found in Jefferson Parish; jailer resigns
An accused armed robber who scaled "security measures" and escaped the Assumption Parish Detention Center was captured Thursday on Jefferson Parish's west bank and one jail employee has resigned over this week's breach, the sheriff said. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed...
Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Louisiana
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General
Suspect jailed without bond after shooting at SU frat party
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man accused of firing shots into a crowd gathered at a fraternity party near Southern University’s Baton Rouge campus is in custody and being held without bond, authorities said. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested early Sunday, days after the Oct. 21 shooting that left 11 people hurt amid homecoming […]
brproud.com
Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
theadvocate.com
Suspect at Southern fraternity opened fire after bumped during dance, cops say; bond set at $1.95M
A judge set $1.95 million bond Tuesday for the man accused of firing into a crowd of students and wounding 11 people at a fraternity party near Southern University’s campus Friday. Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first courtroom appearance in the shooting case Tuesday morning, and admitted he had...
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
brproud.com
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
brproud.com
Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
wbrz.com
Re-trial starts for 2021 RAXX nightclub fatal shooting case
PORT ALLEN- Ronald Campbell, only 17-years old when he was arrested, is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Trey Allen, outside of RAXX nightclub in September 2021. "People are sick and tired of this. I am going to do my job. Hopefully the jurors see it the way I see it," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.
theadvocate.com
A prominent civil rights lawyer told a defendant he'd get probation. Instead, he got 10 years.
An alleged drug dealer represented by a prominent civil rights attorney wants his guilty plea overturned, claiming the lawyer, Ron Haley Jr., pledged to leverage a purported relationship between a private investigator and a Baton Rouge judge to get the man probation under a deal with prosecutors. Instead, he got...
Judge sets bond for suspect in shooting near Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) A judge set bond at $1.95 million for the man suspected in a shooting near Southern University. The suspect, Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first court appearance on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 25. Judge Brad Myers previously ordered on Monday, Oct. 24, that Williams be...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Latest mass shooting could have been worse, but what of the future?
The “utter mayhem” a witness described at a Southern University fraternity house, just outside the entrance to the campus on homecoming weekend, is another case of the volatile mix of guns and youth at parties that ought to be celebrations. Thankfully, nobody among the 11 wounded died. Seven...
NOLA.com
One of eight accused in truck stop casino robbery escapes from Assumption jail, deputies say
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Donaldsonville man who escaped from the parish jail near Napoleonville early Tuesday evening. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed robbery of the Cane Row truck stop casino on Sept. 29, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, due to law enforcement activity nearby, according to the Gonzales Police Department. According to Ascension Parish School System, the middle school went into lockdown around 2:25 p.m. because of a vehicle pursuit in the...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
theadvocate.com
After fraternity shooting, is Baton Rouge EMS prepared for more 'mass casualty' events?
As soon as they got the call alerting them that several people were hurt following a mass shooting at a fraternity house party just off Southern University’s campus last Friday, paramedics with East Baton Rouge EMS sprang into action. Without yet knowing how many people were in need of...
Inmate escapes from Louisiana hospital
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, confirmed that an inmate escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.
wbrz.com
Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation
BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
Comments / 4