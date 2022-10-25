ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect jailed without bond after shooting at SU frat party

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man accused of firing shots into a crowd gathered at a fraternity party near Southern University’s Baton Rouge campus is in custody and being held without bond, authorities said. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested early Sunday, days after the Oct. 21 shooting that left 11 people hurt amid homecoming […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
ERWINVILLE, LA
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA
Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Re-trial starts for 2021 RAXX nightclub fatal shooting case

PORT ALLEN- Ronald Campbell, only 17-years old when he was arrested, is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Trey Allen, outside of RAXX nightclub in September 2021. "People are sick and tired of this. I am going to do my job. Hopefully the jurors see it the way I see it," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation

BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

