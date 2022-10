Arizona State (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) at Colorado (1-6, 1-3), Saturday, 7:35 p.m. ET (ESPNU) Line: Arizona State by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is a game featuring two interim head coaches — Shaun Aguano for Arizona State and Mike Sanford for Colorado. Aguano has a 1-3 mark since taking over for Herm Edwards, while Sanford is 1-1 after stepping in for Karl Dorrell. The Sun Devils are trying to win at Folsom Field for the first time since 2014. They’re also attempting to break a string of five straight losses in road/neutral site games. Colorado will induct nine into its hall fame this week, including linebacker Greg Biekert, tailback Charlie Davis and offensive lineman Jay Leeuwenburg. The Sun Devils beat Colorado 35-13 last season in Tempe.

BOULDER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO