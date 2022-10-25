Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Cyclist killed in crash on Roycroft Drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Rochester. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Roycroft Drive and North Street. Police say that a man was riding his bike on North Street when a car hit him. First responders attempted...
Rochester bicyclist fatally hit by car on North St.
Police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the fatal crash.
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters respond to house fire in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Firefighters in Batavia were worried that someone was trapped inside a house after a fire on Monday in Batavia, at Stafford Townline Road. Crews responded to a fully involved kitchen fire. Crews say they found heavy fire coming from both the front and back of the home. They also say everyone was able to make it out of the building.
Batavia police issue warning after fentanyl-pressed pills were located
Police said the pills are blue in color and stamped into the shape of a bear. With Halloween approaching, police are warning parents to be sure to check their children's candy.
UPDATE: Police searching for vulnerable woman missing from Arc of Monroe in Fairport
According to police, the last time her cell phone pinged was on Dewey Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
City offers financial assistance to homeowners for roof replacement and repairs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is providing financial assistance for eligible homeowners as part of its Owner-Occupant Roofing Program. There is $2 million available for approximately 80 homes. Eligible homeowners may receive up to $35,000 for a single-family home and $45,000 for a two-family home. The assistance...
Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 to hold first ever Fall Food Truck Festival
Families, students and community members from the school are invited for an evening of music, games and an array of food truck offerings.
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
Rochester police searching for suspects after assault on Hudson Ave.
According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Hudson Avenue and Wilkins Street just before 2 a.m. for the report of a male down.
WHEC TV-10
Safe in His Arms Ministries to host winter giveaway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local nonprofit will be doing a winter giveaway in a few weeks to prepare families for the upcoming winter weather. Safe in His Arms Ministries will be holding the giveaway Saturday, Nov. 12. You’ll be able to pick up coats, hats, gloves, and hygiene products. The...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester ranks third for best NY cities to live in and 16th for U.S. cities with best quality of life
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester ranks third for best cities in New York State to live in, according to a new U.S. News and World Report analysis. In the survey’s national rankings, Rochester ranked #42 for best cities to live in. It also ranked 55th for best places to retire and 16th for overall quality of life.
WHEC TV-10
Body found in creek near Conesus Lake in Livingston County
LAKEVILLE, N.Y. Deputies are investigating after pulling a man’s body from a creek in Livingston County.The man was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Big Tree Road and Stone Hill Road in Lakeville. Investigators tell us it was found right next to the Quicklee’s gas station. A Conesus Lake inlet flows several feet under the roadway.Investigators say the body was found floating in about 6 inches of water.
WHEC TV-10
City lawmakers and customers will meet on Thursday to call for public takeover of RG&E
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some customers and city lawmakers are calling for a public takeover of the privately owned RG&E. This comes after RG&E proposed a hike in its gas and electric prices and amid billing issues that we’ve investigated for months. See our stories about RG&E:. President of...
19th Ward residents in Rochester lose another vital part of the community
He says the prescriptions will be moved to another store on Chili Avenue which is a little over two miles away.
Rochester’s new campaign ‘Keep the Change,’ draws attention
The flyer saw mixed feedback from residents and council members, with over 70 quote tweets.
WHEC TV-10
Missing vulnerable woman: Traci Hill of Fairport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe in Fairport is asking for your help to find a missing vulnerable woman, Traci Hill. Traci lives in one of The Arc’s independent residential alternative homes, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc said that she hasn’t returned to her home in Fairport since Wednesday evening.
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: A consumer called us when his car dealer wouldn’t honor his warranty. So we investigated.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. This Consumer Alert is all about warranties: who sells them, who honors them and how to read them. A viewer who bought a new Chevy Equinox in 2020 also bought a warranty. But since he bought the car, the dealership has changed hands. And the new owners said they had nothing to do with the sale of the warranty and wouldn’t honor it. But the guy had a contract. So I started digging.
