ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Cyclist killed in crash on Roycroft Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Rochester. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Roycroft Drive and North Street. Police say that a man was riding his bike on North Street when a car hit him. First responders attempted...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Firefighters respond to house fire in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Firefighters in Batavia were worried that someone was trapped inside a house after a fire on Monday in Batavia, at Stafford Townline Road. Crews responded to a fully involved kitchen fire. Crews say they found heavy fire coming from both the front and back of the home. They also say everyone was able to make it out of the building.
BATAVIA, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Safe in His Arms Ministries to host winter giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local nonprofit will be doing a winter giveaway in a few weeks to prepare families for the upcoming winter weather. Safe in His Arms Ministries will be holding the giveaway Saturday, Nov. 12. You’ll be able to pick up coats, hats, gloves, and hygiene products. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Body found in creek near Conesus Lake in Livingston County

LAKEVILLE, N.Y. Deputies are investigating after pulling a man’s body from a creek in Livingston County.The man was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Big Tree Road and Stone Hill Road in Lakeville. Investigators tell us it was found right next to the Quicklee’s gas station. A Conesus Lake inlet flows several feet under the roadway.Investigators say the body was found floating in about 6 inches of water.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing vulnerable woman: Traci Hill of Fairport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe in Fairport is asking for your help to find a missing vulnerable woman, Traci Hill. Traci lives in one of The Arc’s independent residential alternative homes, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc said that she hasn’t returned to her home in Fairport since Wednesday evening.
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: A consumer called us when his car dealer wouldn’t honor his warranty. So we investigated.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. This Consumer Alert is all about warranties: who sells them, who honors them and how to read them. A viewer who bought a new Chevy Equinox in 2020 also bought a warranty. But since he bought the car, the dealership has changed hands. And the new owners said they had nothing to do with the sale of the warranty and wouldn’t honor it. But the guy had a contract. So I started digging.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy