Miami County, IN

WTHR

1 killed in I-65 crash in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a semi late Tuesday in White County. Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before midnight on Interstate 65 near the 196 mile marker. Investigators believe a 2011 Toyota Sienna was traveling north on the interstate when it struck a semi that was also headed north. The Toyota struck the semi and went into the median, hitting the cable barrier.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Arrest made in possible connection to Delphi double homicide investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — According to multiple anonymous sources, an arrest has been made in connection to the Delphi double homicide investigation. Carroll County Jail intake records show that Richard Allen was booked around midnight this morning. No further details have been released at this time. Earlier on Friday,...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

18-year-old arrested for Kokomo burglary

KOKOMO, Ind — An 18-year-old is in custody after a burglary attempt in Kokomo early Thursday morning. It happened at the Annex of Kokomo apartments. Police responded to an apartment around 3:30 a.m., where they found three residents holding a suspect at gunpoint. The residents told police the suspect had entered the apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at them.
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
ANDERSON, IN
WIBC.com

3 Men Fight Back Against Armed Burglar

KOKOMO, Ind. — A burglar was stopped when their victims fought back, leaving them at gunpoint until police could arrive. Thursday morning around 3:30a.m. that burglar, 18-year-old Marrell Tyler from Marrillville, entered a student housing apartment community Annex of Kokomo on Washington and West Boulevard Streets. The Kokomo Police...
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Willowstone celebrates new location in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Willowstone Family Center in Lafayette is celebrating its new home. Willowstone has provided mental health counseling and family support service in the area for more than 55 years. Guests were also invited to an open house where they could see all the services Willowstone provides....
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

State police will update Delphi murder case Monday

Indiana State Police will host a joint press conference Monday morning to provide an update on the Delphi murder case. No specific information is available yet, but ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers said the Delphi double homicide task force will give the latest updates on the 2017 murder of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi.
DELPHI, IN
townepost.com

The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield

Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
WESTFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Jay County Schools changes protocol after a rise in fighting

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A rise in fights during the first quarter of the year at Jay County Jr.-Sr. High School caused enough alarm that officials have changed the protocol when addressing physical conflicts between students. A concerned citizen reached out to WANE TV claiming there had been...
JAY COUNTY, IN

