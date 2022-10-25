Read full article on original website
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
1 killed in I-65 crash in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a semi late Tuesday in White County. Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before midnight on Interstate 65 near the 196 mile marker. Investigators believe a 2011 Toyota Sienna was traveling north on the interstate when it struck a semi that was also headed north. The Toyota struck the semi and went into the median, hitting the cable barrier.
Suspect Taken Into Custody in Connection With 2017 Delphi Murders of 2 Indiana Teens: Reports
Note: NBC Chicago will stream the 9 a.m. CST Monday Delphi press conference live on NBCChicago.com and our streaming channel on Peacock. To find the streaming channel, click on the “channels” tab on the free Peacock app and scroll down to NBC Chicago News. A suspect has been...
2 children airlifted after car driven by 17-year-old rolls during crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting one of the passengers. As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted […]
Driver dies after hitting semi, being ejected from vehicle on I-65 in White Co.
A driver died late Wednesday after crashing into a semi-truck and being ejected from his vehicle on Interstate 65 near White County, police say.
Kokomo PD: Would-be robber beaten up, held at gunpoint by apartment residents
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police said a would-be robber bit off more than he could chew when the residents of an apartment fought back and ended up bloodying the robber, disarming him, and holding him at gunpoint until police officers arrived. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the attempted robbery occurred early Thursday at 3: […]
wevv.com
Arrest made in possible connection to Delphi double homicide investigation
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — According to multiple anonymous sources, an arrest has been made in connection to the Delphi double homicide investigation. Carroll County Jail intake records show that Richard Allen was booked around midnight this morning. No further details have been released at this time. Earlier on Friday,...
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fishers
A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon.
18-year-old arrested for Kokomo burglary
KOKOMO, Ind — An 18-year-old is in custody after a burglary attempt in Kokomo early Thursday morning. It happened at the Annex of Kokomo apartments. Police responded to an apartment around 3:30 a.m., where they found three residents holding a suspect at gunpoint. The residents told police the suspect had entered the apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at them.
Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
fox32chicago.com
Delphi murders: Arrest made in connection to slaying of 2 teen girls, sources say
CHICAGO - New information is being released in connection to the 2017 Delphi murders, Indiana State Police say. FOX 32 has learned through sources that an arrest has been made in the murder investigation of 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams and 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German. The Delphi Double Homicide Task Force...
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
cbs4indy.com
Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the...
WIBC.com
3 Men Fight Back Against Armed Burglar
KOKOMO, Ind. — A burglar was stopped when their victims fought back, leaving them at gunpoint until police could arrive. Thursday morning around 3:30a.m. that burglar, 18-year-old Marrell Tyler from Marrillville, entered a student housing apartment community Annex of Kokomo on Washington and West Boulevard Streets. The Kokomo Police...
WLFI.com
Willowstone celebrates new location in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Willowstone Family Center in Lafayette is celebrating its new home. Willowstone has provided mental health counseling and family support service in the area for more than 55 years. Guests were also invited to an open house where they could see all the services Willowstone provides....
Former Muncie police sergeant wants his own trial
Attorneys for Sgt. Joseph Krejsa filed a motion on October 24 asking a federal judge for a separate trial, pointing out Krejsa is charged in just two of the seventeen counts against four defendants.
State police will update Delphi murder case Monday
Indiana State Police will host a joint press conference Monday morning to provide an update on the Delphi murder case. No specific information is available yet, but ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers said the Delphi double homicide task force will give the latest updates on the 2017 murder of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi.
townepost.com
The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield
Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
WANE-TV
Jay County Schools changes protocol after a rise in fighting
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A rise in fights during the first quarter of the year at Jay County Jr.-Sr. High School caused enough alarm that officials have changed the protocol when addressing physical conflicts between students. A concerned citizen reached out to WANE TV claiming there had been...
