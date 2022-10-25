Read full article on original website
HealthNet of Rock County Celebrates Opening of New Clinic
They’ll be celebrating the updated facilities at HealthNet of Rock County Thursday. HealthNet’s grand opening celebration and block party will run from four ’til seven P.M. at its new clinic at 133 South Franklin Street in Janesville. Tours of the facilities will showcase their improved options for serving underserved communities with their medical, dental and behavioral care needs. Activities at the family-friendly event will include face painting and balloons for the kids. Free hot dogs and brats will be served, and there’ll also be live music. A ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake will take place at 5 P.M.
Survey shows Janesville residents comfort level with police, city
A UW Whitewater survey sheds light on Janesville residents and how they feel about the quality of life and the police department in their city. UW-Whitewater’s Center for Political Science & Public Policy Research representative Jolly Emery provided survey results that showed over 90% of residents are comfortable or very comfortable approaching Janesville police officers and staff.
Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated
The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
Evers makes campaign stop in Janesville
Residents of Janesville got the opportunity to hear from Governor Tony Evers Thursday afternoon as the campaign trail comes to a close. Evers appeared at the UAW Local 95 and spoke about the improvements in education that Wisconsin has seen under his administration, including providing money for public schools, U -System and technical schools.
Fast food workers in Beloit thwart robbery
Beloit police are investigating an attempted robbery of a popular east side eatery. Police say a man in a red Jeep passed a threatening note through the drive-thru window at the Culver’s on Cranston Road about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers say the wait staff simply closed and locked the drive-thru window. The would-be robber drove away. Police say the description matches the suspect in several similar cases at Culver’s in the area including Janesville.
Walworth County Sheriff puts out trick-or-treat safety tips
With two fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crashes that involved children in recent memory, traffic safety is at the forefront of law enforcement concerns this Halloween. Walworth County Undersheriff Dave Gerber says kids should wear light-colored clothing and avoid darting out into the street. Children should be chaperoned by a parent...
School District of Janesville approves 2022-23 budget
The Janesville School Board unanimously approved the proposed 2022 – 2023 budget at Tuesday night’s meeting. School District Chief Financial Office Daniel McCrea said the district will see a zero dollar increase in the levy, per pupil aid, and also the revenue limit authority. McCrea said the district...
Beloit woman arrested for 4th offense OWI
A 53-year-old Beloit woman is under arrest for drunken driving for the fourth time after being stopped in Beloit for an equipment violation. According to a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white van driven by Danielle D. Jester just after 2:00 (Wednesday) morning on Sixth Street near the intersection of Olympian Boulevard.
Beloit man under arrest in connection with town of Rock shooting
An arrest is made in connect with a shooting incident in the town of Rock earlier this year in which a single person was targeted with over 65 shots fired by more than one person. Rock County Sheriff’s Captain Aaron Burdick says a vehicle and several homes were struck by...
In-person absentee voting begins this week
City of Janesville residents are encouraged to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming General Election on November 8, 2022. The Clerk-Treasurer’s Office reminds voters to visit myvote.wi.gov to verify their voter registration is active or update their registration, assuring that it only takes a few minutes. The deadline to submit voter registration online or by mail is Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Following that date, residents should visit the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office in City Hall (18 N. Jackson St.) or their polling place on Election Day to register.
Whitewater Common Council announces next City Manager
The Whitewater Common Council announces that interim City Manager John Weidl has been selected to serve in the position permanently. The decision was made following a closed session meeting on Wednesday. Weidl has served as interim city manager since August through a contract with GovUSA Temps, following the departure of...
UW-Whitewater at Rock County celebrates spirit week
UW-Whitewater at Rock County is excited to present a screening of a classic silent horror –Nosferatu, a Symphony of Horror – a German movie made in 1922. It will be presented on October 27th at 3:45 pm at Kirk Denmark Theater on U-Rock campus at 2909 Kellogg Avenue in Janesville, as part of U-Rock Spirit Week (October 10/24-28). The movie screening will feature live accompaniment by Yuri Rashkin, a professional pianist and a silent movie accompanist, and is free to attend.
Janesville man sentenced to eight years in prison after repeatedly driving drunk with young child in the car
A 40-year-old Janesville man who was arrested twice for drunken driving with his child in the car, and abandoned the child when he fled from one of the stops, takes a plea deal in Rock County Court. In a case from 2020, Ricardo Moreno plead guilty to six offense operating...
