Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
wakg.com
Bubba’s Ice Cream Changing Locations
A Danville institution is changing locations after 64 years in the same spot. Bubba’s Ice Cream announced yesterday in a Facebook post that Sunday will be their last day at 2626 North Main Street. Bubba’s will be opening a new location at 2455 Franklin Turnpike, beside of Rubens Too....
WSLS
Tanglewood Mall to welcome Carilion expansion
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It may not look like it now, but the future of mental health care in the Roanoke Valley is right inside Tanglewood Mall. Carilion is expanding once again - this time with a new outpatient mental health space. Psychiatry Chair at Carilion Dr. Robert Trestman...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in the Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
WDBJ7.com
Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors. The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.
WDBJ7.com
Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
WSLS
Come on out! Perfect weather for WSLS 10′s Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms
ROANOKE, Va. – A weak cold front passed through the area Wednesday, leaving us slightly cooler Thursday morning. Clouds in the mountains eventually give way to sunshine all around. High temperatures mostly reach the 60s, which is seasonable for late October. Be sure to join us at Layman Family...
WSET
Watch out: Temporary lane closures coming to Lakeside Drive Roundabout
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The work continues on the Lakeside Drive Bridge and Blackwater Creek Project and with that comes changes to the recently-installed roundabout. The City said beginning Wednesday and continuing through November 2, intermittent lane closures will occur in and around the roundabout to accommodate contractors completing work.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Gina’s Food with Flavor
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - “That kitchen is my happy place and the more people I feed, the happier I am,” said Gina’s Food with Flavor owner Peggy Fleming. A good restaurant can be boiled down to a few things. “Love, family, fellowship, all that wrapped into one....
WSLS
Upscale apartment complex coming to old Valleydale property in Salem
SALEM, Va. – Developers will begin demolishing the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant to build a new apartment complex in the city. Ed Walker and Joe Thompson want to build more than 300 upscale apartment units with a variety of resort-style amenities on the property. Salem’s Economic...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WHSV
Shenandoah Green seeking models for Saturday’s fashion show
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’ve ever thought about getting into modeling, Saturday is a time to take a practice lap. Shenandoah Green is hosting its fashion show in Staunton on Oct. 29 and is looking for more people to join the show. Shenandoah Green‘s Georgi Tomisato says people...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
WSLS
LewisGale breaks ground on new neonatal care unit
SALEM, Va. – Construction on the neonatal intensive care unit at LewisGale will finally begin after 12 long years of waiting. State Senator David Suetterlein has pushed to have the unit since 2011. “There were a lot of roadblocks, there was some formal opposition along the way, and then...
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg police searching for armed robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for an armed robber after an Express Lane 76 gas station was robbed Thursday morning. Police say they responded at 8:43 a.m. to the 3000 block of Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The person who called...
WDBJ7.com
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Police in Roanoke investigating shooting on Syracuse Ave. NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened in the 1600 block of Syracuse Avenue Northwest at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 26. Police say they arrived in the area and found a man in a vehicle with serious gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg organization joins in “No Shave November”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No Shave November is coming up and Lynchburg Grows has partnered with Mustaches for Kids. The goal is to raise money for families in need of healthy options, by having men grow out their beards. Shelley Blaze, Executive Director of Lynchburg Grows, says, “I think it’s...
