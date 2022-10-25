Read full article on original website
Tioga vs Peabody voted Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A spot in the playoffs could be on the line in Alexandria Thursday night for the Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week featuring Tioga and Peabody. Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Tioga Indians are 5-3 still in search of the first district win of the season. According to Geaux Preps, the Indians are ranked 19th in the Division I playoff standings. The top 24 seeds make it into the playoffs.
Caleb Davidson - ACA Athlete of the Week
For the Northwestern State Demons, a bye week could not have come at a better time. Rosepine, Avoyelles meeting for 4-2A District Championship. Rosepine and Avoyelles will play for the 4-2A District Championship on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Moreauville. Both teams are undefeated in district play so far this season.
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
GPSO investigating hoax emergency report about Montgomery High School
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a hoax 911 report about Montgomery High School. However, the School Resource Officer and deputies that were on the scene confirmed that there was no emergency. GPSO is currently working to identify the hoax caller.
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Little Eva Pecan Co.
CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Pecans is a family owned and operated Southern pecan orchard where duties are shared in bringing the crop to market, from scouting insects, fertilizing, pruning, and harvesting to minding the store each Fall. Mark Swanson sees to the every day operations of the pecan orchard while his wife Julie takes care of the mail order business. Susan Vallee, Julie's sister, manages Little Eva's Pecan Store. Other family members help wherever needed. Our pecan company takes pride in having supplied the Louisiana Pecan Festival Country Store with top quality fresh pecans for many years!!! You can bet your money their Southern pecan pies are delicious.
I-10 W reopened near Opelousas St. exit
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound has reopened near the Opelousas St. exit, according to DOTD. This morning’s closure was due to a vehicle accident where an 18-wheeler overturned, blocking both lanes.
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy 28 West near Stovall road on Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.
Catholic Charities of SWLA announces November distribution schedule
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Catholic Charities has announced its schedule for food distribution events in SWLA this November. Tuesday, Nov. 8: Elton. 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul, 1100 St. Mary St. Wednesday, Nov. 9: Creole. 10 - 11 a.m. at 184 E. Creole Hwy. Thursday, Nov. 10:...
LCU Wildcats look to win 1st game on the road this season
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats have won three straight games, which is their longest win streak of the year. LCU’s defense has been lights out as they held two opponents to under 150 yards a game. On third down, Wayland Baptist, Texas Wesleyan and Arkansas Baptist have combined 10-39 on third down conversions.
STM in Lafayette Posts Photo of What Appears to Be Silhouette of Mother Mary [PHOTO]
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be.
COURTNEY COCO CASE: Jury selected, opening arguments start Thursday in David Burns trial
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A jury has been selected and opening arguments are set to start Thursday, Oct. 27 for the trial of David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. Coco’s body was found...
AFD responds to Sunday night fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night around 11 p.m. at the corner of Jones Street and Willow Glen Street. Smoke could be seen from the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
Cottonport woman battling stage 4 cancer, fights to receive Social Security benefits
The Wildcats are still seeking their first win on the road.
Rosepine, Avoyelles meeting for 4-2A District Championship
(KALB) - Rosepine and Avoyelles will play for the 4-2A District Championship on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Moreauville. Both teams are undefeated in district play so far this season. The Eagles and Mustangs games in the district have not been close at all. Rosepine has outscored their two district rivals...
14 Best Restaurants in Lake Charles, LA
Most of the best restaurants in Lake Charles are located in the downtown area. Each has its variety of cuisine and settings to attract all locals and guests. The people in the city of Lake Charles take votes on the best restaurants, and these are the top picks in no particular order.
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
