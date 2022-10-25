CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Pecans is a family owned and operated Southern pecan orchard where duties are shared in bringing the crop to market, from scouting insects, fertilizing, pruning, and harvesting to minding the store each Fall. Mark Swanson sees to the every day operations of the pecan orchard while his wife Julie takes care of the mail order business. Susan Vallee, Julie's sister, manages Little Eva's Pecan Store. Other family members help wherever needed. Our pecan company takes pride in having supplied the Louisiana Pecan Festival Country Store with top quality fresh pecans for many years!!! You can bet your money their Southern pecan pies are delicious.

CLOUTIERVILLE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO