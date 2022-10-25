Senecas advance to sectional finals & playoff scoreboard

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Senecas will play for a sectional title on Friday.

The third-seeded Watkins Glen girls soccer team defeated second-seeded and defending sectional champs Elmira Notre Dame on the road 4-1 in the Section IV Class C semifinals on Tuesday. Skye Honrath scored an early goal for the Senecas just over two minutes into the first half and Watkins Glen led 1-0 at halftime.

Makenna Keough tied the game at 1 for the Crusaders with a goal early in the second half. Honrath would add two more goals and the Senecas would get a goal from Ava Kelly on their way to a 4-1 win. Honrath finished the game with a hat trick and an assist. Lilly Ameigh made 11 saves in goal for the Senecas.

Watkins Glen (12-3-1) will face top-seeded Trumansburg in the Section IV Class C finals on Friday at Johnson City.

Playoff scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Girls soccer

Section IV Class C semifinals

(3) Watkins Glen 4, (2) Elmira Notre Dame 1

Section IV Class A semifinals

(2) Vestal 2, (3) Horseheads 0

Section IV Class B semifinals

(1) Owego 1, (4) Waverly 0 – f/ot

Section V Class B2 semifinals

(1) Haverling 4, (5) LeRoy 1

Section V Class B2 semifinals

(2) Hornell 3, (3) Mynderse 2

Boys soccer

Section IV Class AA semifinals

(3) Elmira 1, (2) Ithaca 0

Section IV Class A semifinals

(1) Vestal 4, (4) Horseheads 0

