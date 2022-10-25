Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
New rubber wells for downtown trees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trees in downtown Bismarck are getting a makeover. The traditional steel grates around the trees are being removal and replaced with recycled rubber. The new pavement will allow water to filtrate for the trees and keep the site free of unwanted leaves and grass. These will be low maintenance and ADA complaint. Other areas in Bismarck may be considered for the switch over to the rubber as well.
Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette
*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Wahpeton man strikes, kills cow on US Highway 2
WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come […]
First day of the 2022 Main Street Summit in Bismarck
The annual event is part of Governor Doug Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize the state's communities.
KFYR-TV
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission voted Tuesday night to rezone land in north Bismarck to make way for a new store. Fleet Farm will start dirt work this week on the west side of Highway 83. New businesses are starting up all over north Bismarck, but some...
valleynewslive.com
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
valleynewslive.com
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo held a short informational meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a roadway project on 52nd Avenue South -- from 63rd Street, near the Rocking Horse development, to Sheyenne Street. The plan includes new concrete paving, a new bridge over the Sheyenne River, roundabout revisions at 52nd and Sheyenne, along with new street lights and more.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Lieutenant responds to citizen safety concerns using designated rideshare pickup locations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is responding to complaints from a citizen who says she had a bad experience with the new designated rideshare pickup locations now being used downtown during late night hours. "Well the feedback that we've gotten from some is that they like it, that...
KFYR-TV
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
KFYR-TV
Staffing Shortages impacting Burleigh and Morton County
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Job Service North Dakota had 3,317 job openings in Burleigh and Morton County in September. The agency says North Dakota’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average. The Kirkwood Mall is full of businesses looking to hire more employees. Tammy Wahl, the owner of...
No one hurt in minor apartment fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — No residents or first responders were injured after 22 firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire alarm activation at an apartment building on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue Wednesday morning. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, a report was received of a fire alarm activation around 8:34 […]
KFYR-TV
Over $2.3 million going to ND schools to transform school bus fleets
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Biden-Harris Administration announced $2,370,000 from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program will be going to North Dakota School Districts. This will go to the districts serving the communities of Enderlin, Glen Ullin, and Mapleton. They say the grants will help school districts...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck apartment fire results in no injuries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No injuries were reported after a Bismarck apartment fire on Wednesday. The fire started at around 8:30 in the morning at a 36-unit apartment building on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue. Residents evacuated the building with no injuries. The residents of the apartment weren’t...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Police Conduct Training Wednesday Night
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown and Jamestown Police Department have been fielding several questions related to a Police Training Exercise which occurred last evening near downtown Jamestown. “We would like to clear up any questions or speculation anyone may have,” Major Justin Blinsky stated. The...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck woman shares her story of human trafficking, hopes to help others
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is called the “modern day slavery.” It involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to make another person work or engage in sex, and it happens in North Dakota. The North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has worked to help more than 650 victims of human trafficking since 2016. Most were North Dakota residents, and most trafficking is “familial,” meaning a family member is the trafficker.
Addressing the homeless issue in North Dakota
Wednesday afternoon Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Sister Kathleen at the Ministry on the Margins about this important topic.
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues budget cut warning
(Fargo, ND) -- Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues a warning about budget cuts. "We've got some tough financial issues that we're dealing with because of some enrollment challenges that have sort of been slowly happening over time and so I think the time is right to do some hard things," said Cook.
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck
After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
Comments / 1