Ohio State

KXLY

Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
FLORIDA STATE
Healthline

What to Know About Opioids and Their Effects

Opioids, also called narcotics, are a class of drugs that work to relieve pain. Any opioid use can sometimes cause unwanted side effects, including nausea, constipation, drowsiness, confusion, and slowed breathing. You may have a higher risk of side effects if you:. take them more frequently or for a longer...
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of methamphetamine withdrawal?

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug. People can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it. These can range from fatigue and depression to intense cravings. Although most withdrawal symptoms may resolve after a few weeks, some may continue for much longer. This article provides an overview of the symptoms...
CBS 42

Adderall shortage leaves people with ADHD scrambling

NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON) – A nationwide shortage of Adderall has left many people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, struggling to find medication that they rely on. Millions of people in the United States are prescribed the drug to help manage their ADHD. Zac Bowling, who lives in The San Francisco...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medical News Today

Chronic pain: Non-opioid drug candidates could offer relief without addiction

Due to the risk of addiction associated with the prolonged use of prescription opioids, there is an urgent need for non-opioid alternatives for the treatment of chronic pain. Drugs such as dexmedetomidine that bind to the norepinephrine alpha-2a (α2a) adrenergic receptor are effective analgesics, but their sedative effects limit their widespread use.
MedicalXpress

Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal

More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
psychologytoday.com

Does Ketamine Cure Depression?

Ketamine's antidepressant effects fade rather quickly necessitating ongoing treatment. Thirty percent of patients do not respond to ketamine. A new study suggests there may be ways of sustaining ketamine's antidepressant effects through psychological tools. Ketamine is an amazing medicine being used off label for treatment resistant depression. For many patients...
Healthline

Side Effects of Effexor XR: What You Need to Know

If you have certain mental health conditions, your doctor might suggest Effexor XR (venlafaxine) as a treatment option for you. Effexor XR is a prescription medication that’s used in adults to treat:. Effexor XR helps relieve the symptoms of these conditions. The drug comes as a capsule that you...
Psych Centra

Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?

Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
verywellmind.com

Substance Use vs. Substance Abuse: What Are the Differences?

If you’ve heard the terms “substance use” and “substance abuse,” you may wonder whether they mean the same thing or whether there’s any difference between them. Both terms refer to the act of utilizing substances, such as alcohol, drugs, nicotine, cannabis, or prescription medications. However, one refers specifically to problematic use, whereas the other is a broader term that refers to all substance use, problematic or otherwise:
Wyoming News

Scientists Use Sound to Ease Patients' Chronic Nightmares

THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People plagued by frequent nightmares may find relief from hearing a specific sound as they sleep, a new, small study suggests. It's estimated that about 4% of adults have nightmares that are frequent and distressing enough to impair their sleep and daily functioning. In some cases, the nightmares are related to an underlying condition, like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), while others are considered "idiopathic," or having no known cause. ...
dallasexpress.com

Allergy Medications May Exacerbate Opioid Overdoses

Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study last week in the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report revealing that nearly one in five overdose deaths show signs of antihistamines. The study looked at 92,033 overdose deaths in 43 states and Washington, D.C., between 2019...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Advancements in arthritis infusions bring much-needed relief

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Ashley Szesny has built a career on turning cut paper art into incredibly detailed works. "I like puzzles and this is kind of like art puzzles,” Szesny said. “This piece and cutout, where does it go?" While the finished products are impressive on...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Bay News 9

WHO: Tuberculosis cases rise for the first time in years

GENEVA (AP) — The number of people infected with tuberculosis, including the kind resistant to drugs, rose globally for the first time in years, according to a report Thursday by the World Health Organization. The U.N. health agency said more than 10 million people worldwide were sickened by tuberculosis...

