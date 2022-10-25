Read full article on original website
EatingWell
7-Day Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan Using Thanksgiving Leftovers
Some would argue the very best part of Thanksgiving is the leftovers. And while many people look forward to a repeat of turkey and all the fixings, others can't wait to transform whatever's left into something brand new. If you're feeling inspired to give your leftovers a makeover, we've got you covered with a week's worth of delicious dinners that incorporate holiday extras and also meet our diabetes-friendly recipe parameters. A serving of each of these meals contains about 2 to 3 carb servings (roughly 30 to 45 grams of carbohydrates) and the right balance of protein, fiber and heart-healthy fats to both satisfy and help keep blood sugar stable. They're also low in saturated fats and sodium to help support a healthy heart, too. You can adjust the portion sizes to meet your individual nutrition and carbohydrate needs, or build out the meal with additional side dishes.
TODAY.com
37 Thanksgiving menu ideas for the most festive feast
For the first time ever, my husband and I are hosting the Thanksgiving feast for our families, which means there's no time to waste planning the menu. Last year, we bought an old colonial house with 200-year-old wood beams and a kitchen that begs for cozy gatherings and, with many relatives now dividing holidays between in-laws, we decided to offer up our abode as a place for both sides to come together. While this is my first time officially hosting, I played second-in-command for years at my grandmother's house (including 2011 when we even deep-fried a turkey with the help of some international friends braving this American culinary moment).
TODAY.com
43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods
For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022
If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
What can you cook in an air fryer? 11 surprising foods and more to try
Wondering what you can cook in an air fryer? If the usual oven-ready suspects sound uninspiring, this will be food for thought.
The Daily South
Can You Peel Potatoes Ahead Of Time?
Whether you're prepping mashed potatoes for the whole crew at Thanksgiving or potato salad for a church picnic, you might be planning on peeling and slicing your spuds. And if you're trying to make the dish ahead of time, you may wonder if you can prep your potatoes in advance to make meal planning as easy as possible.
What to Do If Your Thanksgiving Turkey Is Still Frozen—and 3 Ways to Fix It
Follow these tips for how to deal with a frozen bird.
EverydayHealth.com
How to Cook Sweet Potatoes: A Step-by-Step Guide
Sweet potatoes bring more than just their vibrant hue to your dinner plate. Rich in vitamins A and C and high in fiber and potassium, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), sweet potatoes are nutritional superstars. Like other orange produce, they are high in beta carotene, a plant pigment that is used to make vitamin A, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
Food & Wine
Chipotle-Cranberry-Glazed Turkey Meatballs
Cookbook author Carrie Schloss is a big fan of recipes that are both savory and sweet, and says these cranberry-glazed meatballs are one of her favorite go-to appetizers, especially during the winter holiday season. The chipotle pepper and honey added to this cranberry sauce gives it gentle notes of heat and sweetness. She also makes sure the meatballs are well-seasoned with cumin, ancho chile powder and smoked paprika, so that every bite is full of flavor. Using quick-cooking gluten-free oatmeal in the meatballs instead of breadcrumbs makes this a great gluten-free appetizer. If you like, use ground beef or pork instead of turkey to make these meatballs.
