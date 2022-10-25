Finally, rain is on the way! Changes to a very dry and very warm forecast will take hold today. Heading out the door Tuesday morning, we are still dry and mild across central Indiana. However, a cold front sitting to our west is slowing pushing showers our way. There will be many dry hours today, as the peak of our rainfall doesn’t arrive until the evening. However, still take the umbrella with you. A few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible in the early afternoon. Today will still be mild, with above average temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon. If you love the warmth, take advantage while you can. Once the cold front passes, we will send temperatures back down to more seasonal levels.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO