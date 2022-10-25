Read full article on original website
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
WKRN
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man was charged with attempting to kidnap a toddler from her mother in downtown Nashville Wednesday. Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl’s eyes.
WSMV
Drunk man arrested for attempting to take toddler from parents in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after he allegedly approached a mother and her 2-year-old daughter downtown and began behaving weirdly toward the toddler. According to the arrest affidavit, the woman was standing with her little girl outside of the Dollar General on...
I-24 drive-by shooting suspect wanted
The backseat passenger of a black "beaten up" Nissan sedan is wanted by police for shooting and wounding another driver on I-24 east near Harding Place on Thursday afternoon.
Police investigating ‘apparent road rage’ shooting on I-24 East at Harding Place
Metro police are investigating a shooting -- described as an "apparent road rage incident" -- that happened on I-24 East at Harding Place Thursday afternoon.
WSMV
Man exposing himself to gas station patrons leave customers on edge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a situation that has some East Nashville gas station customers on edge. Police said a man exposed himself to a woman and officers are now looking for him. Police said the woman was standing at one of the gas pumps at the Mapco on...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Aim to Nab Subject in Check Forgery Case
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A stolen check that was reportedly written to the tune of more than $4,700 was allegedly used to purchase a Toro brand zero-turn radius lawn mower. Murfreesboro Police say the mower was purchased at a Chattanooga Home Depot store this past September. The check, that authorities say was fraudulently written, belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
WSMV
Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t...
Man arrested after being caught with drugs, driving stolen car
A Rockvale man was arrested in Nashville after he was caught driving a stolen white Dodge Charger with drugs inside the car.
fox17.com
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
‘I’ve died slowly’: Nashville mother desperate for answers after losing 2 sons to gun violence
Jerrilyn Collier lost not just one, but both of her sons, Reginald and Avery, to gun violence 10 years apart.
Dangerous Nashville intersection scares some pedestrians
There's a sense of fear among some pedestrians at the intersection of Nolensville Road and Wallace Road.
Former Nashville officer Andrew Delke released from Davidson County jail
Andrew Delke, the former Metro police officer who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick, has been released from the Davidson County jail.
WSMV
Officials offer $5,000 reward after dozens of guns stolen at pawn shop
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is now a $5,000 reward for anyone with information about a massive gun burglary at a Dickson pawn shop. ATF said dozens of guns were stolen, and the store owners said they are worried about them being on the streets. “I am angry and scared,”...
WSMV
Bystanders help stop robbery suspect who fled from security guard
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bystanders were able to stop a man who fled from security after he had robbed and threatened two people at gunpoint. Officers responded to a shooting at the Dominion House Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Two victims told police that the suspect, 26-year-old Alexander Dudley, had threatened them both with a gun and stole one of their wallets.
Man charged after leaving deadly hit-and-run in South Nashville
One man is in custody after police say he allegedly left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month in South Nashville.
fox17.com
Shooting on Harding Place leaves one critically hurt
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Place. MNPD says that there is a suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
3 charged after body found in Fairview home's freezer
Three people have been charged after a man was found dead inside a freezer at a home in Fairview Sunday afternoon.
3 charged after man tortured at Murfreesboro hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
WSMV
Woman stabbed several times near downtown Nashville, suspect arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials were called to the 700 block of Representative John Lewis Way South around 2 p.m. for a stabbing. When they arrived, they couldn’t find a scene. A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed several times in the side and was bleeding...
