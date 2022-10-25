ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN

Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man was charged with attempting to kidnap a toddler from her mother in downtown Nashville Wednesday. Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl’s eyes.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Aim to Nab Subject in Check Forgery Case

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A stolen check that was reportedly written to the tune of more than $4,700 was allegedly used to purchase a Toro brand zero-turn radius lawn mower. Murfreesboro Police say the mower was purchased at a Chattanooga Home Depot store this past September. The check, that authorities say was fraudulently written, belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl

Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bystanders help stop robbery suspect who fled from security guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bystanders were able to stop a man who fled from security after he had robbed and threatened two people at gunpoint. Officers responded to a shooting at the Dominion House Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Two victims told police that the suspect, 26-year-old Alexander Dudley, had threatened them both with a gun and stole one of their wallets.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shooting on Harding Place leaves one critically hurt

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Place. MNPD says that there is a suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
NASHVILLE, TN

