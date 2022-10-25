Boosting safety measures ahead of big weekend in Tallahassee

Shootings in Tallahassee have now reached 168 since the start of the year.

Data from the Tallahassee Police Department showed that at least seven of those have happened since October 12, including Monday's shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl.

As we prepare for a big weekend in Tallahassee, we want to know what's being done to make sure it's a safe one. That's why law enforcement from the city, county, and universities are teaming up to increase the amount of police officers working this weekend.

"It's a tradition as far as people coming out going to the venues going to the game celebrating camaraderie," said NoCrowdControl, an owner of the promotions company, Only the Pack in Tallahassee.

NoCrowdControl and DJ Wavy, who is also an owner of the company, are bringing nightlife events all this week for Florida A&M's Homecoming celebration. They plan to double their security at the events with 50 to 60 security guards on hand keeping an eye on everything.

"We try to make sure everybody is safe and secure," said NoCrowdControl.

"Come have a good time and go home and go to sleep," added DJ Wavy.

FAMU Police is teaming up with the Leon County Sheriff's Office and Tallahassee Police Department to make sure every officer is on duty for the parade, game, and events happening on Saturday.

FAMU Police Chief Terence Calloway said thousands of students, family, alumni, and visitors from all over will be here and they too should plan to play their part in staying safe.

"We sent messaging out for people to know where to park what to do we sent safety measures out we're expecting them to have a great time but we're also expecting them if they see something say something," said Chief Calloway.

TPD plans to have hundreds of officers at the FAMU festivities on Saturday. TPD Police Captain Vincent Boccio said they'll also be patrolling the FSU football game against Georgia Tech which will be happening on the same day as FAMU's Homecoming game against University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Boccio added it's always key to know what's going on around you.

"Always be vigilant always be aware of your surroundings don't park in dark areas, always go with a group of people instead of maybe 1 but you shouldn't be concerned about safety you're going to have a ton of cops out this weekend and if you have firearms in your vehicle lock your doors," said Boccio.

The FAMU Homecoming parade starts at 8 a.m. on Sat., Oct.29, and the game against University of Arkansas Pine Bluff is at 4 p.m.