Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Wisconsin men's basketball: Three newcomers to watch
A look at three new players on Wisconsin's 2022-2023 roster that could make an impact this season for Greg Gard and the Badgers.
ESPN
Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon
Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin volleyball trolls Nebraska after Wednesday night sweep
Wisconsin volleyball is relentless. The Badgers swept Nebraska Wednesday night in a rematch of last year’s national final, which Wisconsin also won in 5 sets. After the game, Wisconsin’s Twitter account trolled the No. 1 Huskers with a corn-themed image. Brutal. The Badgers were lifted to the sweep...
big10central.com
Wisconsin volleyball takes down No. 1 Nebraska for tie atop Big Ten
Coach Kelly Sheffield figured Wednesday night’s match against No. 1 Nebraska would be a good test for his University of Wisconsin volleyball team. Safe to say, the Badgers aced it. The No. 5 Badgers, led by 21 kills from Sarah Franklin and nine blocks from Danielle Hart, convincingly swept...
Badger Herald
Men’s Basketball: 2024 Forward Jack Robison commits to Wisconsin
Following his official visit to Madison this past weekend, 2024 small forward Jack Robison announced his verbal commitment to Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. Robison, from Lakeville, Minnesota, is a good get for Wisconsin as he is ranked the number 145 recruit overall in the class of 2024 and the number 34 power forward. Robison committed to the Badgers over Minnesota, Nebraska, St. Thomas and USF, who had all offered a spot to the 6’6 junior.
nbc15.com
UW reveals 2023 football schedule
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football fans can start marking their 2023 calendars. The Badgers released their schedule for next year, which begins right here at Camp Randall on Sept. 2, when Buffalo roams into town. Next year’s lineup features the same matchups against UW’s Big Ten west rivals, only...
Badger Herald
Men’s Soccer: Wisconsin clinches Big Ten tournament berth after win over Northwestern
The University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (5-6-3, 2-4-1 Big Ten) secured a spot in the upcoming Big Ten tournament after a 1-0 road win Sunday over Northwestern. The team hovered in last place in the Big Ten standings this season before gaining momentum with a win over Michigan Oct. 7 and a tie with nationally ranked Maryland last week. Wisconsin now sits in 7th place, and the top eight teams participate in the Big Ten tournament that starts Nov. 4.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Wisconsin's chances of receiving a bowl bid through Week 8
Wisconsin football is making quite the second half comeback this season under Jim Leonhard. No, it’s not exactly glamorous, but the Badgers have pulled off a couple strong wins in the back half of the season to reposition itself for a bowl game come the end of the season. A few weeks ago, that looked pretty hopeless.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota
Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
Badger Herald
Carroll University program seeks to diversify nursing field, improve healthcare experiences
Carroll University in Waukesha recently created a new Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program designed to encourage more Hispanic, bilingual students to become nurses. The program is not on Carroll’s main campus in Waukesha, but in the Walker’s Point neighborhood near the South Side of Milwaukee with a large hispanic population.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?
Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
Badger Herald
Campus Vote Project begins student registration, early voting for midterm election on campus
University of Wisconsin students are able to register and vote early for the Nov. 8 midterm from Oct. 25 through Nov. 4 at the Memorial Union and Union South from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the UW’s voter information site. The midterm will include races for governor,...
Wisconsin Bowhunter Takes Down The State’s First Archery Elk Since The 1880s
Back in June, Wisconsin hunter Dan Everson got the call that every avid hunter dreams of getting. Evenson, of Cambridge, Wisconsin, got a call from his wife Laura while he was bear hunting in Alaska, that he’d just won one of three Wisconsin elk tags awarded in a lottery, out of a whopping 25,742 applicants…
WBAY Green Bay
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
wortfm.org
Peter Fauerbach, “Fauerbach Brewing Company, Madison Wisconsin, 1848-1967”
Stu Levitan welcome Peter Fauerbach, the namesake and great-great-grandson of the founder of the brewing company that is synonymous with Madison, for a discussion of his award-winning, lavishly illustrated new book, Fauerbach Brewing Company Madison Wisconsin 1848-1967. The elder Peter Fauerbach was born in Bavaria in 1830, emigrated to the...
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
Memorial Union, Alumni Park vandalized with messages criticizing conservative commentator
Multiple landmarks on the UW-Madison campus -- including Memorial Union -- were covered in graffiti early morning Monday with messages protesting a conservative commentator who was set to speak on campus later that day.
Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership
MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful. “They are certainly feeling unheard and unprotected and uncared for,...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
nbc15.com
4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
