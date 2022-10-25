ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Former Northshore priest arrested for 2nd time on sex abuse charges

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

A former priest has been arrested in St. Tammany Parish for a second time on charges of child molestation.

Patrick Wattigny surrendered to authorities today and was booked into the St. Tammany jail on one count of molestation of a juvenile.

In October 2020, Wattigny was arrested after allegations he sexually abused a minor in 2013, when he was the pastor of a Slidell-area church.

In August of this year, a second victim accused Wattigny. The sheriff's office says the accuser, now an adult, says Wattigny abused him when he was an elementary student at a Covington-area Catholic school.

"It is deeply disturbing when an individual in a position of authority uses that position to prey on the most defenseless of our population – our children," said St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith.

