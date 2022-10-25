Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Nairobi-based FinTech Mara Launches African Crypto Wallet Service
A new crypto project called Mara has now been introduced to the African crypto ecosystem. This project is backed by Coinbase Ventures, FTX-affiliated Alameda Research, Huobi Ventures, and other prominent venture capital firms and angel investors in the industry. Mara is a digital financial ecosystem project that appears only to...
blockchain.news
Binance Launches Oracle Services on BNB Chain
Crypto exchange Binance has launched an oracle service called Binance Oracle to power the BNB chain ecosystem, making it the first-ever blockchain to use Binance Oracle. Though the team at Binance has stated they have plans to expand it to other chains. “The ability to connect smart contracts with off-chain data will be made available for other blockchains in due time,” said BNB Chain investment director Gwendolyn Regina.
blockchain.news
Glassnode Acquires Crypto Portfolio Tracking Tax Platform Accointing.Com
Leading crypto market intelligence provider Glassnode has acquired crypto portfolio tracking tax platform Accointing.com to allow users to track their portfolios in one place. Glassnode is an on-chain and market data intelligence provider that provides traders and investors with a market intelligence suite and advanced metrics across on-chain as well as crypto-financial data, supplied through actionable charts.
blockchain.news
FTX Looking to Launch its Own Stablecoin - Sam Bankman-Fried
Cryptocurrency trading behemoth, FTX Derivative Exchange may soon launch its own stablecoin as confirmed by its founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. Speaking in an interview with Web3 news media, The Big Whale, Bankman-Fried discussed a number of the industry’s perceptions with respect to the exchange’s position atop the ongoing crypto winter.
blockchain.news
Costa Rican Lawmaker Proposes to Regulate Crypto Market
Johana Obando, a congresswoman from the Central American country of Costa Rica, has introduced a bill to Congress requesting the government to regulate the crypto market and cut taxes on cryptocurrencies, making Costa Rica a cryptocurrency-friendly country. The bill proposes that the Costa Rican government recognize cryptocurrencies and allow people...
blockchain.news
Binance Confirms Equity Investment in Musk's Acquisition, Dogecoin Stimulated over Deal
Dogecoin has been trading up 35% since Monday following the news about Elon Musk has completed the deal to acquire Twitter's social media giant. Doge soared its price by 10% up after the Tesla chief executive changed his Twitter bio to read “Chief of Twit” on Wednesday. After...
blockchain.news
Gluwa Blockchain Partners With Lagos State Government to Digitize Agricultural Assets
San Francisco, California, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire. Blockchain infrastructure platform Gluwa is partnering with the Lagos State government to transform the agricultural sector. The move will enable the digitization of agricultural assets, making it easier for farmers in the region to obtain finance. The project will involve the Lagos State...
blockchain.news
Hong Kong is a Step Closer to Legalizing Retail Crypto Trading - Report
Hong Kong is truly making moves that can help define it as a thriving hub for all crypto-related activities within the region. According to a report from Bloomberg citing unnamed sources, the City’s top financial regulator, the Securities and Financial Commission (SFC) is set to permit to relisting of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in exchanges that permit retail traders.
blockchain.news
Hong Kong, Singapore Sees Diverging Approaches to Retail Crypto Trading
Hong Kong is planning to shift to a friendlier approach towards cryptocurrencies starting next year, according to a Bloomberg report, while neighbouring Singapore is planning to impose fresh restrictions on consumers. People familiar with the matter, who asked to remain anonymous, told Bloomberg that the information is not public yet,...
blockchain.news
Continuous Crackdown on Crypto by US SEC is a Bullish Factor for Investors - Report
Investors in the digital currency ecosystem have varying reasons to inject their capital into the emerging industry and the current crackdown from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is one of the main pushes for investors per a recent Bloomberg survey. The results from the latest MLIV Pulse...
blockchain.news
Meta's Metaverse Division Reports 3rd Quarter Loss of Over $3.7B
Meta's Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) division has reported a third-quarter loss of over $3.7 billion, making only $285 million, according to its earnings report released on Wednesday. The FRL is responsible for the research and development of Meta's augmented and virtual reality as well as metaverse operations. The $285 million...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Prices Hold Tight above $20K Level, But Downsides Still Imminent
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have consolidated gains from a recent rally that catapulted most digital assets a notch higher than a month. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price has little changed, still moving at around $20,290, according to TradingView. Apart from the largest cryptocurrency, Ether rose 1% to $1,519.19, while altcoins such as Solana and Cardano were both just above flat. Meanwhile, meme coins are more buoyant, with Dogecoin jumping 13% and Shiba Inu 4% higher.
blockchain.news
Kazakhstan to Integrate its Digital Tenge into the BNB Chain
The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) is set to integrate its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) dubbed the Digital Tenge into the BNB Chain ecosystem. Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Binance Exchange said its efforts to drive the mainstream adoption of digital currencies were not halted when it secured the license to operate in Kazakhstan about 2 weeks ago.
blockchain.news
Cash App Introduces Bitcoin Transactions via Lightning Network
Payment processing app created by Block Inc, Cash App, has now added support for Bitcoin transactions enabling users to both send and receive Bitcoin via the lightning network. After its integration with the lightning network in February to allow users to make payments using Bitcoin, Cash App has now added...
blockchain.news
Twitter Brings Tweet Tiles Pilot to NFT Marketplaces
Twitter is expanding its trial of Tweet Tiles, previously tested with New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian, to the world of NFTs. A selection of NFT marketplaces has been selected for the experiment, which enables Tweets to feature an interactive customizable widget. Rarible, Magic Eden, Dapper Labs...
