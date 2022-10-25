ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Utilities breaks ground on $600 million dollar fiber network

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
Colorado Springs Utilities began breaking ground on a city-wide fiber network on Tuesday.

While this is not an internet project by the city, the fiber network will allow all homes within Colorado Springs to access multi-gigabit internet speeds from internet providers that lease space on the fiber network.

The push for fiber networks is something that is happening across the country to attempt to continue to push the security and connectivity of communities and businesses as technology changes.

The project will also ensure Springs Utilities’ ability to fully utilize existing assets and lay the foundation for improved connectivity with their customers as technologies continue to advance.

“We are at the beginning of a six-year journey. Modernizing and expanding our existing fiber network will enhance utility operations, allow us to better serve our customers, and meet the needs of our thriving community,” said Aram Benyamin, Chief Executive Officer for Springs Utilities. “Additionally, this network will help us increase our data security, improve safety and bring more value to our customers.”

Funding for the project is coming from Springs Utilities, with a projected cost of $600 million the money will come from the capital projects budget.

Due to the utility lease model of the network, Springs Utilities does expect that the cost of the project will be offset as internet service providers begin to rent out space of the network.

Rate increases are not planned in relation to this project CSU says.

The first phase of the project broke ground in the northern part of the city located roughly from Woodmen Road north to the city’s boundary and between I-25 and Union Boulevard.

Crews will mainly be working in the right of way of customers' properties between the sidewalk and curbs, although additional access in some areas may be needed.

If crews are going to be working outside a business or property the owners will receive communication by mail and through door hangers about construction activity in their neighborhoods.

You can learn more at Colorado Springs Fiber .
