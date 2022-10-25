ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

East Texas Women: Anne Moody’s M6 Winery focuses on community, family

By Katie Pratt
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – From charcuterie board classes to painting wine glasses, Anne Moody paired the parties and events with her husband’s hobby. Together, the East Texas couple runs their brewing business, M6 Winery in Bullard.

“I’m the people part of the business,” said Anne. “I love the events. I loved engaging.”

East Texas Women: Longview native’s journey from Rangerette to Cowboys Cheerleader

For the married couple, their winery is all about family and the community.

“Joe said we were making so many new friends through this, and I was like, ‘honey, we already have so many friends,'” said Anne. “But, it is so true. We have had the sweetest people, and we have made some of our best friends we met here.”

Everything in the store has a meaning starting with the name.

Two East Texas teachers honored at Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon

“So our last name is Moody, and when Joe started making wine years ago, we had four kids,” said Anne. “Now there’s 15 of us, and the number keeps growing. That’s the original six.”

From the art on the wine bottles, which their daughter drew, to the names of the wines. One is named after Anne herself.

“Joe, he said, ‘I think I’m going to name our sweetest wine Sweet Tex Anne,'” said Anne. “I said, ‘OK.’ He said, ‘No, but I’m going to spell it out like you spell your name.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, you’re trying to earn brownie points.'”

Every bottle, barrel and light bulb has a story behind it. As the Moody’s will tell you, it is not about the money. It is all about the people.

“We want to be a blessing to others,” said Anne. “But, so many people have blessed us.”

They are pouring love into the lives of East Texans, one glass at a time. In April 2023, M6 Winery will be celebrating seven years in business.

